14 Sauces From South America You Should Try At Least Once

South America is a melting pot bursting at the seams with fascinating history, vibrant culture, and mind-blowing food. There are myriad ingredients native to the continent that are difficult to find anywhere else, which leads to some truly unique recipes in each country — although there are many dishes whose rich traditions and history bleed across borders, with different cultures tacking on their own takes. There's plenty of protein to be found in countries like Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and the like, but some of the best recipes to emerge from South America are sauces.

South American sauces emphasize fresh ingredients native to their countries' respective regions, with herbs like cilantro and parsley and both hot and mild peppers playing a central role in many. Onions, garlic, olive oil, and vinegar are also common additions. Some sauces are easy to replicate at home with just a few ingredients, while others have a laundry list of unfamiliar ingredients and intimidating cooking techniques. But if there's a single constant among South American sauces, it's that each is jam-packed with dazzling flavors. Here are 14 absolutely brilliant South American sauces everyone should try at least once.