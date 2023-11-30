14 South American Potato Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

In a world of different flavors and tastes, everyone seems to agree that potatoes are one of the best foods, period. Humble yet versatile, they are a staple ingredient used by frugal college students and Michelin-starred masters alike. Few foods compare to their customizable flavor, nutrients, availability, and affordability. Enjoyed from Idaho to India, potatoes come in many styles. Britain's hearty and filling shepherd's pie and Canada's gravy-drenched poutine count as just two entries on an impossibly long list of potato dishes worth experiencing.

While France and America etched their places in potato history, one less-highlighted hub for starchy excellence is South America. According to the BBC, potatoes were first cultivated in the South American Andes and only made it across the Atlantic millennia later, when taken by Spanish invaders in the mid-1500s. That means that history's oldest potato dishes actually originated in South America. Who could have guessed how important these tasty tubers would become?

The potato dishes found across South American cuisine are a blend of local and international influences and they're almost universally delicious. If you love chili cheese fries, you'll want to try salchipapas. If stews stir you up, a warm bowl of ajiaco should be on your list. Here are some South American potato dishes that we recommend trying at least once.