12 Unexpected Ways To Use Soy Sauce In Your Cooking

As one of the world's oldest condiments, soy sauce is still incredibly popular today. Originally created in ancient China around 500 B.C., soy sauce was first popularized in Asia before it was introduced to other countries around the world. These days there are many soy sauce varieties, ranging in flavor and consistency. While most use soy sauce exclusively for stir-fries and sushi dipping, some have expanded its reach and keep it on hand as an everyday cooking staple. Because of its high salt content, soy sauce can be used instead of salt, and its rich umami flavor makes it a popular ingredient for marinades and other savory capacities. In addition to being a flavor booster, soy sauce can also be used in sweet treats — believe it or not. Once you've unlocked the vault to unexpected ways to use soy sauce in your cooking, you'll be sure to keep your refrigerator and pantry stocked.

Even though most of us only cook at home, it's important to give the unexpected a try, push boundaries, and experiment with new flavor combinations. Soy sauce is one of the most versatile condiments to use, especially suitable in vegetarian cuisine as it provides that meat-like umami depth. There's a reason this ancient sauce has stood the test of time and will likely remain one of the world's favorite flavor boosters. Now, it's time you used it in a more creative way in your kitchen, so let's get experimenting.