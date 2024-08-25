The Liquid Ingredient To Add To Scrambled Eggs For Loads Of Flavor

Nobody wants bland eggs. The general guidance is to at least add a dash of salt, but have you ever tried scrambling them with soy sauce? Just a teaspoon per two eggs has the power to transform your breakfast from dull to scrumptiously mouthwatering. Soy sauce blends the traditional saltiness of this dish with a unique umami flavor and subtle sweetness. It makes the final product more interesting. Soy sauce-marinated boiled eggs are popular in Japanese and Chinese cuisine, so why not harness that sought-after taste profile in scrambled versions, too?

Be sure to add the soy sauce before cooking to avoid uneven flavoring. The good news is that, as a liquid, the sauce actually mixes more easily than salt, so expect more effective blending regardless. It doesn't sink to the bottom of your egg mixture either. One of the most common mistakes to avoid when cooking with soy sauce is simply adding too much. So stick to the single teaspoon guidance. You can always add more after taste-testing.