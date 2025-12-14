10 Additions That Take Gravy From Basic To Brilliant, According To A Chef

There are a lot of reasons why restaurant foods taste better, from the chef's skill to the actual physical decor of the dining room. One of them, to be blunt, is that we're a lot heavier-handed when it comes to seasoning and adding richness. And that's fair, because eating out is (or at least, often can be) a special occasion. It wouldn't necessarily be healthy for you to consume restaurant-grade levels of fat and sodium every day, but once in a while, as a treat? Why not!

That's why chefs use so much butter, and we also lean a lot on heavy cream. You may think of it primarily as whipping cream, but it brings richness to many sauces in the classic repertoire, and it works just as well when you want a rich, smooth gravy for chicken or a roast.

This isn't a complicated thing. Once your gravy has thickened up, add a dollop of heavy cream to it. If your gravy is already good, cream will take it over the top. If your gravy is kinda meh, cream will enrich it. This is really helpful if your drippings (or broth, or stock) don't have as much body and natural richness as you'd like (and it's more elegant than adding gelatin). It's worth noting that cream will mute the gravy's flavor, so you may need to tweak the seasoning (but for the same reason, it's a good way to tone things down if you've overseasoned your gravy).