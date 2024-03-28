The Secret To The Best Sauces Is A Few Splashes Of Fortified Wine

At the mention of fortified wine, aperitifs and desserts often come to mind. It's typical to pour a glass of sherry or Americano aperitif before dinner or a glass of Port to enjoy as a dessert wine, but fortified wine also doubles as a cooking agent. Add a few splashes to your next sauce, and you'll be wowed with incredibly intense flavors.

Fortified wines are made by adding grape or distilled spirits like brandy to wine during fermentation. While traditional wines contain 10%-15% alcohol by volume (ABV), fortified wines carry 17%-20% percent ABV. Consequently, adding spirits halts the fermentation process. Yeast is stopped from eating up the sugar in wine, leaving the resulting fortified wine with a high sugar content.

The final flavor profile of fortified wine is acutely sweet and rich, and when you add a fortified wine like Marsala to chicken sauce, you get the creamy chicken Marsala. Sweet, woody, and rich, this wine asserts itself throughout the dish. When married with the sauce, it's not the alcohol that shines through but rather enhancing semi-sugary and floral notes.