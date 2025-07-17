Fix The Blandness Of Store-Bought Tomato Sauce With One Powerful Condiment

A good red sauce is a home cooking staple. Whether you are talking about spaghetti and meatballs, DIY pizza, or a luscious lasagna, tomato sauce carries a lot of comfort food classics. Nothing beats a homemade sauce for these applications, but that is often way too much time and effort for most nights of the week. Fortunately, there are many ways to make your jarred tomato sauce taste like homemade, and one very easy trick is simply to add a dash of soy sauce.

Tomatoes are already an umami-heavy ingredient — which is no small part of the reason why we love dishes with tomato sauce so much — but that umami is doubled with a splash of soy — and that's not even mentioning the additional layers of salty caramel flavor. Once you try this secret ingredient, you'll wonder why it wasn't standard practice around the world. The truth is, in a lot of places it is.

We might not think of soy sauce as having a place in Italian foods, but there is plenty of precedent — particularly in the Asian world — for this combo. In some cultures, it is traditional to salt foods not with table salt, but with soy sauce or fish sauce. As such, these are common ingredients in every dish, including tomato sauces meant for coating pasta. While it may seem strange, you'll know it belongs as soon you taste it (and you might just find that it becomes your new secret ingredient, too).