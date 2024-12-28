We Found The Absolute Best Olive Oil To Dip Your Bread In

One of the pleasures of dining out at a Mediterranean restaurant is the basket of fresh-baked ciabatta or sourdough bread and its accompanying bowl of fruity olive oil served before your meal. Restaurant bread-dipping oil has a certain mystical allure, as its flavor can't quite be recaptured at home. Unless you buy the right extra virgin olive oil, that is. Since 2019, we have seen fraudulent olive oil flood the market, with the majority of these artificial mixed blends found in Europe. Thankfully, Tasting Table's own Emily Hunt tested the best olive oils for dipping bread; her top pick is none other than the California-based Sciabica's Mediterranean Medley Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Sciabica's EVOO is made by cold-pressing California-grown olives with oregano, basil, rosemary, and garlic, and is enhanced by the use of the "Agrumato-Method," in which olives are likewise crushed together with fruits, herbs, and even peppers. The resulting oil has a more heightened flavor than other olive oils, especially those produced from multiple countries (a major olive oil red flag). Thankfully, all "California Olive Oil" branded oils are legally required (since 2021) to be made solely from olives grown in the Golden State. Even better, the Sciabica family has been making olive oil — first in Sicily before leaving Europe for Modesto, California — for over 100 years, best known for their single-varietal virgin olive oils that are crafted like fine wines. Sounds perfect to us.

