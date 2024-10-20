The Ancient Origins Of The World's Earliest Sauces

We're so lucky to live in a timeline when we have access to sauces from around the world, many of them with truly ancient histories. While staples like béchamel and Hollandaise sauce may be more recent inventions, people have been enhancing their food with delicious flavored liquids since the earliest civilizations. Not only do they elevate the taste of other foods, but they can also add moisture, tenderize tough ingredients like certain cuts of meat and raw vegetables, and improve the consistency and mouthfeel of a dish, making it creamy or smooth.

From the southern hemisphere to the far east, no matter where you look, you'll find long traditions of sauce-making. In fact, you can trace many of today's most popular condiments (including salsa, soy sauce, and vinegar-based sauces) back thousands of years. Let's jump in the culinary time machine and travel back to explore the origins of some of these beloved sauces.