One Savory Addition That Transforms Mashed Potatoes In A Way You Wouldn't Expect

Mashed potatoes are one of the most reliable side dishes known to mankind. They pair well with any protein, from classic meat loaf to garlic butter chicken thighs. And while they're obviously delicious with just gravy or butter mixed in, there are plenty of other ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mashed potatoes. One of our favorite, somewhat slightly out there, fixations is soy sauce. Rather than being relegated solely to Asian cuisine, it's a faithful ingredient in everything from marinades to meatballs chiefly because of the inherent saltiness and umami flavors. Those same features are what makes it the perfect boost for mashed potatoes.

Instead of just sprinkling salt and getting that surface-level flavor, the saltiness of the soy sauce soaks into the potatoes, so you get that taste with every bite. To do this, you'll want to exchange some of the salt you typically add to your potatoes with around a teaspoon of your favorite soy sauce (a little goes a long way). If you're after a gluten-free option, you can try tamari, or opt for coconut aminos if you'd prefer a substitute that leans a little sweeter than traditional soy sauce. Whichever option you choose, it'll deliver a more savory bite that simple salt just can't achieve.