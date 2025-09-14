One Savory Addition That Transforms Mashed Potatoes In A Way You Wouldn't Expect
Mashed potatoes are one of the most reliable side dishes known to mankind. They pair well with any protein, from classic meat loaf to garlic butter chicken thighs. And while they're obviously delicious with just gravy or butter mixed in, there are plenty of other ingredients that will seriously upgrade your mashed potatoes. One of our favorite, somewhat slightly out there, fixations is soy sauce. Rather than being relegated solely to Asian cuisine, it's a faithful ingredient in everything from marinades to meatballs chiefly because of the inherent saltiness and umami flavors. Those same features are what makes it the perfect boost for mashed potatoes.
Instead of just sprinkling salt and getting that surface-level flavor, the saltiness of the soy sauce soaks into the potatoes, so you get that taste with every bite. To do this, you'll want to exchange some of the salt you typically add to your potatoes with around a teaspoon of your favorite soy sauce (a little goes a long way). If you're after a gluten-free option, you can try tamari, or opt for coconut aminos if you'd prefer a substitute that leans a little sweeter than traditional soy sauce. Whichever option you choose, it'll deliver a more savory bite that simple salt just can't achieve.
The best ways to add soy sauce to mashed potatoes
Soy sauce has enough savory umami notes that you don't have to use it in conjunction with anything outside of your typical butter, salt, and pepper when it comes to mashed potatoes. But it's fun to play around with if you're feeling a bit more adventurous. Since soy sauce is a star in many Asian dishes, there are a few additional ingredients to try for Asian-inspired mashed potatoes. Wasabi paste provides a sharper, more interesting bite to traditional potatoes, while sesame oil enhances the savory flavor that soy sauce already delivers.
Likewise, for your next hibachi at home night, you could even swap the fried rice for miso mashed potatoes, bringing white miso, mirin, and soy sauce to your usual mashed potato recipe. If you're serving mashed potatoes alongside beef, whether it's Salisbury steak or pot roast, you can complement the soy sauce even further with its best friend Worcestershire sauce, creating the ultimate umami flavor burst for your side of mashed potatoes. These two sauces complement each other beautifully by bringing out their shared salty notes.