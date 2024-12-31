The Easy Way To Make Hibachi-Style Chicken At Home

Soy-drenched hibachi-style chicken is enough to get your lips smacking. The delicious Japanese dish is full of flavor and a great source of protein; it's a top-tier choice at any restaurant. But did you know that there's also an easy way to make it at home? Tasting Table spoke with Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, to reveal the process. "You can do this with an induction hob and a steak griddle, or a stainless steel hot plate," he explained.

Hibachi means "fire bowl" in Japanese, and at a restaurant, chefs will often prepare this style of dish in front of diners on a huge griddle. With hibachi dining, knowing what to expect from the experience is important. It's a unique restaurant experience, not just a flavor to enjoy discreetly at a private table.

Fundamentally, hibachi has become the phrase used to describe the process of blasting ingredients at sky-high temperatures. You'll first need to consider if your home equipment is the perfect trade-off. Usually, that won't be the case — with a basic pan, it's hard to reach the necessary heat or replicate techniques that traditional chefs cook with. It's worth investing in a hot plate or griddle, which heats the meat more evenly, resulting in fewer cold patches and a balanced finish. These equipment choices are larger, quickly cooking meals in bigger quantities than you could squeeze into a pan. They also allow for fast cooking; after preheating, it takes 30 minutes or less to whip up a hibachi-style chicken storm.

