The Umami Sauce That'll Give Your Ice Cream A Savory Twist

Perhaps you tried sprinkling flakes of sea salt onto a scoop of ice cream before venturing into drizzling balsamic vinegar or truffle-flavored olive oil on top of your dessert. If the combination of savory and sweet has your taste buds open for exploration, we have a new sauce for you to try on your next frozen treat: Soy sauce.

Whether crowning our dark chocolate-tahini cottage cheese ice cream with the flavorful, savory ingredient or topping a dish of roasted strawberry and black pepper gelato with the intriguing addition of umami, inviting soy sauce to your sweet treats may require an open mind and palate to try, but the result can be worth it. Adding soy sauce to ice cream is an easy way to dress up an expected dish, quickly turning a humble serving of vanilla into a gourmet-inspired treat that will wake up the palate. Admittedly, lovers of soy sauce may take to this addition more easily than those reluctant to dump the salty condiment onto other kinds of dishes. The cold zing of sweetness enhanced by the rich earthy sauce isn't for the mildly inclined, as spoonfuls of soy sauce-dressed ice cream deliver jolts of saccharine and salty mouthfuls that melt and blend on the palate. However, if you like salted extras — salted caramel, salted nuts, or flakes of salt on top of your sweets — this could become a new go-to move when cravings strike.