12 Creative Ways To Use Up A Container Of Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is one of those foods that people either love or hate. And if you aren't familiar with how to work with it, it can be a bit intimidating. Is it a breakfast food? A topping? A dessert? A cheese? A spread? The truth is that it's all of that and more. This is what makes cottage cheese a versatile, star ingredient worth having on hand for everyday cooking. If you've bought a container of it for a recipe and aren't sure what to do with the remainder, rest assured there are plenty of flavorful and unique ways to use it.
Like most cheeses, cottage cheese can be used hot or cold. It's creamy, lumpy, and has a high protein content. As such, it finds its way into breads, pancakes, pasta dishes, puddings, smoothies, and casseroles. Really, there aren't many foods, sweet or savory, that cottage cheese clashes with, but knowing how to use it properly is key. I, a recipe designer and chef, am here to be your guide in using this ingredient. So, let's grab that half-used container and get creative.
Add cottage cheese to the cheese layer of your lasagna or baked ziti
Ricotta is often used as a creamy layer or mix-in for pasta dishes. Cottage cheese is similar to it in many ways, meaning you might want to try substituting it for ricotta in something like a lasagna. However, there are some differences between cottage cheese and ricotta that may alter the texture of your dish: Cottage cheese has a lumpier texture and often contains more salt than ricotta. So, if you're using it in ricotta's place, be sure to decrease the amount of added salt in your overall lasagna or pasta recipe to balance its flavor.
Even when heated, cottage cheese doesn't fully melt; instead, it remains creamy and thick, making it the perfect ingredient to layer into lasagna, stuff in baked shells, or dollop into baked ziti. Its slightly tangy flavor brings a boldness to the dish without overpowering the umami of the tomato and the subtlety of the herbs and pasta. The mouthfeel is dreamy, and the extra pop of salt and fresh, creamy flavor brings the dish up a notch.
Even just a small amount can make a difference in pasta dishes, so don't let those last few spoonfuls of cottage cheese go to waste. Anytime your recipe calls for ricotta, don't forget about its creamier, tangier, saltier cousin: cottage cheese.
Smear it on grilled cheese sandwiches
If you're looking for an ooey-gooey, ultra-stretchy grilled cheese sandwich, then cottage cheese should not be the only cheese you use. While it's incredibly creamy, flavorful, and textured, it does better as a sidekick to stretchy cheeses like cheddar, Gruyère, fontina, and mozzarella. Cottage cheese doesn't get stringy and stretchy when heated, but it does offer your sandwich some other perks.
Firstly, cottage cheese has a salty, fresh, and mild flavor that pairs well with some of the fruits you may consider adding to your grilled cheese. It can help mellow out a sharp aged cheddar or Munster. Cottage cheese also adds structure and moisture when used in moderation. So before you close up your grilled cheese and toss it in the pan, consider smearing some cottage cheese right onto the bread. It will offer a zippy flavor, excellent texture, and add protein. It can also work with other flavorful additions to your grilled cheese, like fig spread, bacon, or chili crunch.
Scoop cottage cheese onto grilled fruit
If you're a barbecue master, then it's likely you're not exclusively flipping burgers. Plenty of other food groups thrive over flames, especially fruit. Well, not every variety, but the ones that do get juicier and more delicious. After caramelizing them perfectly, it's time to season them. Olive oil, hot honey, maple syrup, and butter are classics, but a more unique spin would be to top your grilled fruit with cottage cheese.
This tip works especially well for stone fruit like peaches, dark cherries, and plums, as well as pears. The sweetness of the fruit becomes more pronounced on the grill; the tangy and refreshing cheese acts as the perfect balance to the fruit's flavor. The temperature variance also adds complexity to every bite.
I recommend slicing your stone fruit in half, removing the pit, grilling it, and then stuffing the inside with just a small spoonful of cottage cheese. The fruit can act as a bowl for the cheese, and the presentation is beautiful. Garnish it with extra virgin olive oil or honey if you prefer.
Use it to top nachos
Late-night food cravings are real, and rarely do we have the bandwidth to elevate them. Luckily, nachos offer all that crunchiness, saltiness, and cheesiness you crave with very little legwork required. Nachos can vary quite a bit in terms of both ingredients and presentation. You can sprinkle cheese over chips and microwave it "Napoleon Dynamite"-style, or you can hand-slice olives and jalapeños, add grated sharp cheddar, simmer jackfruit or ground beef with herbs and spices galore, and mash your own cilantro-lime guacamole for the top. Whether you're opting for a simple or complex nacho recipe, reach for a container of cottage cheese.
If you think about it, cottage cheese is essentially a cross between hard cheese and sour cream. Both are key ingredients in many nacho recipes, so why not just use cottage cheese or all three? Cottage cheese can be added before or after the heating process and will result in two different mouthfeels. For a warming, comforting, and dense addition, toss it on before baking, or for a more refreshing, tangy, and creamy outcome, dollop it on after. You can even blend cottage cheese to make a homemade queso, which is both dense and delicious.
Blend cottage cheese into soups
There are a few rules you need to follow if you plan on adding cottage cheese to your soup. The first is that you're going to want to blend it first. When added to liquid, cottage cheese will separate into tiny lumps that will distribute and create a not-so-appetizing appearance. Unless that's your goal, blend the cheese until it's smooth with some of the broth or liquid from the soup. The other rule is that you should only use cottage cheese in a soup that you intend to be creamy and thick. Because cottage cheese won't completely melt and will still hold some structure, it does best in a creamy or blended soup, like a bisque.
Cottage cheese can add a nice tangy flavor to soup. I especially like it in a spinach or tomato bisque, or one blended with potatoes, like potato leek soup. You can also add a dollop of cheese on top as a garnish. It will add texture and temperature contrast to the soup, along with a punch of salty freshness. Cottage cheese is one of the best cheeses to add to soup, especially a comforting, creamy, thick one.
Make your eggs extra creamy with cottage cheese
When it comes to scrambled eggs, there are so many ingredient additions that can make them extra dreamy: a tablespoon of milk, soy sauce, salt, butter ... the list goes on and on. But one of the more classic additions is cheese. I grew up adding sharp cheddar, as a Vermonter, but there are so many varieties to explore that can have different impacts on the flavor and texture. Scrambled eggs can easily get boring, so switch things up by experimenting with new ingredients every now and again. Cottage cheese is one of the best additions for scrambled eggs if you're trying to elevate their creaminess.
Now, you don't want to go overboard here, as cottage cheese does contain some water. Be sure to use full-fat cottage cheese, and whisk it right into your raw eggs. If you're used to adding milk, seltzer, or any other liquid ingredients, forego them this time around. Just a spoonful of cottage should do the trick. Since the cottage cheese contains some salt, you may want to reduce the amount you'd normally season the eggs with. Don't forget other seasonings, like chives, pepper, garlic powder, or any other favorites, either.
Mix it into ice cream
Not only can cottage cheese be used for sweet recipes, but it can also be frozen. That's right, you can use cottage cheese to thicken up your homemade ice cream. Be sure to blend your cottage cheese to prevent lumps, and complement the tart and fresh flavor of the cottage cheese with the other ingredients.
If you're new to homemade ice cream and using cottage cheese in the kitchen, start by following a recipe. One of my favorites is this dark chocolate-tahini cottage cheese ice cream, which is beyond dense. Use honey or maple syrup as a sweetener to balance the tangy undertones, and adjust the intensity of sweetness according to your personal preferences. The outcome is incredibly dense, rich, and powerful. Alongside traditional ingredients, the smoothed cottage cheese creates a full-bodied, satisfying, and filling edge that other ice creams can't reach. Use cottage cheese in your ice cream with any flavor, as it doesn't tend to clash with fruit, chocolate, vanilla, nut butters, or other traditional ice cream flavors. Don't forget to make an extra pint, because once you try it, you'll make every night an ice cream party.
Stir cottage cheese into boxed mac and cheese
Boxed mac and cheese is a lifesaver. Most of us have a box or two lingering in the back of the pantry, waiting to be used in a time of desperation or when that comfort-food craving hits. And while it's typically pretty delicious as is, there are numerous ways to upgrade your box of macaroni and cheese. A simple way to do this is by stirring in some cottage cheese.
Cottage cheese takes care of the creaminess, the saltiness, and the tanginess all in one. Feel free to use a few heaping spoonfuls here, and rest assured that most of those lumps will at least mostly soften with heat. For the creamiest macaroni, blending the cottage cheese is a must. It also plays nicely with any vegetable additions, like cauliflower, broccoli, peas, or diced carrots. In fact, if you're adding additional ingredients, it's a good idea to include some extra cheese sauce and cottage cheese for extra moisture and to make that cheese flavor more prominent. If you're struggling to get rid of the last few scoops of cottage cheese from your container, then head to the back of your pantry and let it do some of its best work alongside boxed mac and cheese.
Smear it over cinnamon toast
If you live a busy life, then you know breakfast time can sometimes end up rushed or even forgotten. But you deserve to start your day with a strong foundation, so consider targeting some simple, go-to, filling, and delicious toss-togethers so you'll never jump into work or plans on an empty stomach again. A simple way to do this is with a loaded toast. Avocado toast, hummus toast, and peanut butter toast have dominated the scene, but an overlooked option is cottage cheese toast. Cottage cheese can be smeared over any type of bread, but if you have a subtle sweet tooth in the morning, then consider it on cinnamon toast.
It's essentially like a cream cheese-glazed cinnamon bun, just a bit muted and less sugar-laden. Additionally, it takes just a fraction of the time to make, but it can be quite satisfying and filling. If you want to go the extra mile, torch your cottage cheese on the cinnamon toast. The creamy texture and tangy flavor of cottage cheese over cinnamon toast are irresistible, and the duality of the two ingredients creates a pleasing contrast. Add a little honey or maple syrup, cinnamon, toasted nuts, or raisins to give it even more of a boost and a pop of texture. You can even enjoy this combination for dessert or a late-night snack.
Blend it into pudding
Haters of cottage cheese will forever speak of its lumpy texture. And I get it; those curds aren't for everyone. But what if I told you that. with the push of a button, you could enjoy creamy, smooth cottage cheese? Well, just toss it in the blender and let your appliance do the rest. Blended cottage cheese can be used as a pudding, similar to silken tofu. It holds up with a dense texture and has a mild enough flavor to be steered in a variety of directions.
Vanilla, chocolate, banana, raspberry, peanut butter, or even caramel can work wonders when paired with blended cottage cheese. Don't forget to add a sweetener to bring it all together. Beyond recipes like banana pudding with cottage cheese and vanilla cream pudding, you can also make a cottage cheese mousse. Blending the cheese helps it reach the perfect consistency. Consider adding a little extra milk or alternative liquid for a looser pudding, and forego liquid ingredients for a more mousse-like texture. Dessert never felt so easy or tasted this good. Make a small batch for yourself, or a big one to feed the whole family.
Dollop cottage cheese on pizza
You can make several types of food at home and save yourself money. Salad dressing, bread, and pizza all fall into this category. Pizza, especially with all those extra toppings, can be expensive, so why not just throw it together yourself? Topping the pizza can be a fun family activity, or you could even call your friends over for a make-your-own-pizza night. This is your opportunity to not only get creative, but also to use up all of those leftover ingredients in your refrigerator. Cottage cheese can certainly be one of them.
I like to dollop cottage cheese on pizza before I bake it. These little scoops read similar to fresh mozzarella rounds or even dollops of ricotta. It tastes good on a classic pizza or a white pizza. You can also smear the cottage cheese on the dough of a white pizza before adding your cheese, oils, and other toppings. If you love a fresh arugula pizza, then consider dolloping on some fresh cottage cheese after it comes out of the oven. This is a great way to add a little refreshing and tangy flavor right into the greens. Be sure to drizzle the whole pie with a balsamic reduction to pull it all together.