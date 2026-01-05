12 Creative Ways To Use Up A Container Of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is one of those foods that people either love or hate. And if you aren't familiar with how to work with it, it can be a bit intimidating. Is it a breakfast food? A topping? A dessert? A cheese? A spread? The truth is that it's all of that and more. This is what makes cottage cheese a versatile, star ingredient worth having on hand for everyday cooking. If you've bought a container of it for a recipe and aren't sure what to do with the remainder, rest assured there are plenty of flavorful and unique ways to use it.

Like most cheeses, cottage cheese can be used hot or cold. It's creamy, lumpy, and has a high protein content. As such, it finds its way into breads, pancakes, pasta dishes, puddings, smoothies, and casseroles. Really, there aren't many foods, sweet or savory, that cottage cheese clashes with, but knowing how to use it properly is key. I, a recipe designer and chef, am here to be your guide in using this ingredient. So, let's grab that half-used container and get creative.