Feel free to pick whichever type of cottage cheese you prefer, although a whole milk container will yield the richest mac and cheese (but they'll all bring a creamy consistency). Then to get started, blend your ingredient (right out of the container) with the rest of your sauce components, which typically include milk, shredded cheese, any seasonings you're using, and cornstarch. You may not see the latter in every mac and cheese recipe, but it will only help thicken your cottage cheese and add to its creaminess here. When blending, stop as soon as everything is smooth for the thickest sauce; but if you want something a little thinner, keep going until you're satisfied.

Afterwards, all you need to do is heat up your mixture in a pan until the cornstarch activates, then add in your cooked noodles. But when doing so, don't turn your stove up past medium-low, as this can cause it to separate. And to branch out beyond this simple mac and cheese, feel free to add cottage cheese into your favorite recipe to increase the creaminess. It can work in everything from French onion mac and cheese (just sub out the cheddar), a roasted cauliflower dish (replace the mozzarella), or a pot with garlic shrimp (swap out one cup of the cheddar). Cottage cheese may have a mild flavor, but it's the ultimate way to improve the texture of your comfort food.