Ditch The Mozzarella And Use Cottage Cheese To Give Caprese Salad A Tang

Captivatingly vibrant from appearance to taste, Caprese salad is a welcomed sight at any dining table. It typically consists of tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella, all drizzled with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a pinch of salt. While this familiar combination is one that never fails to delight, switching things up every once in a while is just as fun. If you don't want to alter this dish entirely and only want to add a different, tangy edge, swapping the mozzarella with cottage cheese is an excellent idea.

In traditional Caprese salad, mozzarella's milky, floral notes often accompany the tomatoes' acidity and the basil's herbaceous fragrance. Cottage cheese, however, has a subtle tang hiding underneath its distinct creaminess. It lingers delicately in the back, just enough to impart a noticeable undertone that still allows the remaining ingredients to fully shine.

Unlike mozzarella, which offers a uniform smoothness, cottage cheese is crumbly and creamy with delightful curds. It layers in between the tomatoes and herbs, delicately melting the tangy notes into these ingredients. This not only makes for tender, pleasant bites but also ensures that the flavor infusion is perfectly seamless.