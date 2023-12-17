Cottage Cheese Cinnamon Toast Gets Even Better With A Quick Torch

Here's another way to elevate a recent social media food hack that truly delivers: adding cottage cheese to your cinnamon toast or French toast, then torching the top for a crème brûlée-inspired finish. For breakfast, brunch, or as a fun, quick snack, you'll get a revolutionized toast infused with protein and a fun, delightful contrast of textures and flavors. The concept is simple yet ingenious.

First, blend or whip tangy and high-protein cottage cheese with sweetener and spices, if desired, until it's smooth, and spread it over your toast. You can blend the cottage cheese in a blender, using an immersion blender, or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. For those who enjoy the unique texture of cottage cheese, feel free to skip the blending step, though this will result in a less smooth appearance.

Once spread over the toast, sprinkle an even layer of granulated sugar over the cottage cheese. Then, torch the top of the cottage cheese and watch as the sugar bubbles, melts, and caramelizes, creating a crisp, golden crust akin to the famed crème brûlée. Now, breakfast is a gourmet experience. Each bite is a beautiful fusion of warm toast, creamy, tangy, sweet cottage cheese, and a crunchy, sugary top.