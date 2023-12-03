French Toast Vs Hong Kong Style: What's The Difference?

French toast is a beloved breakfast dish known for its comforting taste and versatility. Its roots can be traced back to ancient Rome, where it was originally called "Pan Dulcis." This early version consisted of stale bread soaked in a mixture of milk and eggs, then fried in oil or butter. However, French toast's journey didn't stop there.

As time passed, this humble dish made its way through different cultures and regions, each adding its unique touch. In medieval Europe, it was known as "pain perdu" or "lost bread," as it was a clever way to repurpose stale or leftover loaves. By the 17th century, it had become a popular breakfast item in France, and the name "French toast" stuck, despite variations of the dish existing worldwide — including Hong Kong.

The essence of French toast lies in its transformation of simple ingredients into a delightful culinary experience. Slices of bread are soaked in a mixture of beaten eggs, milk, or cream, seasoned with vanilla, cinnamon, or sugar, depending on personal preference. These soaked slices are then pan-fried until golden brown, creating a crispy exterior while maintaining a soft, custardy interior. The crispy, slightly caramelized edges offer a delightful contrast to the tender, egg-infused center, making it a delightful canvas for various toppings like maple syrup, powdered sugar, fresh fruit, or even a dollop of whipped cream.