Give Cinnamon Toast A Boost Of Tangy Flavor With Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a protein-packed food that is having a moment. A food favorite of the 1970s, cottage cheese has found a new fan base that loves it in cookie dough, salad dressing, and even ice cream. When you consider that ½ cup of this salty food has 12 grams of protein (the equivalent of three eggs), it's easy to understand why it has also popped up as a spread for your morning toast, replacing your go-to butter spread. It even tastes delicious with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a shake of cinnamon sugar.

While you can certainly keep the lumpy, bumpy texture of your cottage cheese as is, it can also be transformed into a smoother spread by dumping the amount you plan to use into a blender and whipping it until it is velvety and creamy. Add either cinnamon or cinnamon sugar directly into the cottage cheese along with a little vanilla if you want a really sweet spread. Mix it together in your blender, then spread it onto your toasted bread of choice. You can also air-fry the toast if you want an even crunchier texture.