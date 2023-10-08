Give Cinnamon Toast A Boost Of Tangy Flavor With Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is a protein-packed food that is having a moment. A food favorite of the 1970s, cottage cheese has found a new fan base that loves it in cookie dough, salad dressing, and even ice cream. When you consider that ½ cup of this salty food has 12 grams of protein (the equivalent of three eggs), it's easy to understand why it has also popped up as a spread for your morning toast, replacing your go-to butter spread. It even tastes delicious with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a shake of cinnamon sugar.
While you can certainly keep the lumpy, bumpy texture of your cottage cheese as is, it can also be transformed into a smoother spread by dumping the amount you plan to use into a blender and whipping it until it is velvety and creamy. Add either cinnamon or cinnamon sugar directly into the cottage cheese along with a little vanilla if you want a really sweet spread. Mix it together in your blender, then spread it onto your toasted bread of choice. You can also air-fry the toast if you want an even crunchier texture.
Drain your cottage cheese
The sweet and warm taste of the cinnamon sugar complements the tang of the cottage cheese in a way that will truly delight your taste buds. However, this isn't the only way to use the spread. You can also add it to your pancake batter. Cottage cheese pancakes have a fluffy texture, and the cinnamon sugar makes for a sweet and delicious twist on the classic pancake taste.
If you are going to hop on the cottage-cheese bandwagon, there's one surefire tip to help you use the ingredient to its full potential. Draining the cottage cheese to get rid of any excess moisture is a wise move. You can use a fine mesh sieve to accomplish this task, and the process will only take a couple of minutes. Once you blend your cottage cheese with the cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla, you can also use it as a base for a yummy cupcake frosting.