Give The Bread A Cinnamon Sugar Upgrade For A Delicious Twist On Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is one of those satisfying dishes of simple comfort, yet even a tried-and-true recipe can benefit from a bit of culinary creativity. Instead of preparing the usual savory treat to eat, embrace the sweeter side of the sandwich's potential with butter, cinnamon, and sugar. If you enjoy the easy comfort of toasted bread slathered in butter and sprinkled with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar, you'll be sure to dig this gooier, cheesier version.

It might sound strange but coating your bread in a sizzling, bubbly blend of butter, cinnamon, and sugar can provide a new twist on the classic cheese sandwich. This is a treat that can be enjoyed any time of the day, as a reward, snack, or pre-dinner warm-up that offers a sweet bite before more substantial dishes are served. First, pick your choice of bread to slice, get your pan warm on the stovetop, and ready your tastebuds for a trip to Flavortown.