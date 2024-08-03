The 9 Absolute Best Cheeses To Use For Creamy Cheese Soup

Creamy, cheesy soup is a beloved comfort food that combines a warm, satisfying soup with rich and flavorful cheese. Cheese is a popular ingredient around the world that can enhance soup in a number of ways. It adds protein and a depth of flavor that can range from nutty to salty to tangy. It comes in countless varieties, so you can include your favorites or choose cheese and soup ingredients that will complement and balance each other. Most of all, cheese can transform soup into a luxurious dish with a thick texture that can range from slightly chunky to silky smooth.

Whether it's a classic broccoli and cheddar soup, a hearty French onion soup, a unique Brie and leek soup, or even a cold cucumber soup served in the summertime, there's a cheese out there that will really make the dish. It can be confusing to know which cheeses to pick and how to use them properly, so we reached out to an expert to help clarify what some of the best choices are and why. Rebecca Weimann, who hails from Bern, Switzerland, is the head cheesemaker for Atwater's in Baltimore, a restaurant that connects local farmers to the surrounding community and makes all of its products, including bread, soup, pastries, and, of course, cheese, from scratch. Read on to discover which cheeses can enrich and enhance your soup, how to make the classics, and discover some new pairing ideas to add to your soup repertoire.