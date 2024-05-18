The Key For Adding Cheese To Soup So That It Melts Just Right

The above rule is universal when it comes to cheese soups. Be it a broccoli-cheddar soup or a beer cheese soup, low and slow is the way to go. Also important, though, is the choice of cheese for a soup. Just as there are myriad soups for all tastes, so too are there cheeses that appeal to all stripes. They are not, however, equal in their properties. Some are champion melters with flavors that stand out in soup, while others show up weak in the heat.

An obvious choice for cheese is cheddar. You probably know how well this sharp cheese works with cheddar and beer in the aforementioned soups. It has a robust, poignant flavor, but also what all soups that go well in soup have, which is a high moisture content and a relatively low melting point. These factors help the cheese seamlessly integrate into the soup at temperatures that ensure both the cheese and other ingredients don't get scorched. Other cheeses that work in this category are Jack, Colby, Swiss, and Fontina.

As you might surmise, cheeses with high melting points and low moisture content don't mix with soup well. Crumbly aged Pecorino, savory Halloumi, and even aged Cheddar can separate and become granular in the soup. These are best left as a finishing touch that is shredded on the soup after it comes off the heat.