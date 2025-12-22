White Chocolate Oreo Truffles Are Sweet And Simple To Make
If you enjoy the finer things in life without the fuss or the price tag attached, then you'll want to check out these white chocolate Oreo truffles, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. This straightforward recipe is great for kids and adults alike (after all, who doesn't enjoy Oreos?) and will give you a fun, family-friendly afternoon activity that elevates a simple packet of Oreo cookies to decadent, gift-worthy chocolate truffles.
Making the filling for this sweet treat couldn't be easier. Oreos (or Oreo-style cookies) are blended to form fine crumbs before being mixed with sweetened condensed milk to form a soft, chocolatey truffle center. After a short time hardening in the fridge, these cookie balls can be dipped into melted white chocolate to give them a smooth, creamy, and glossy coating. A final drizzle of milk chocolate and an extra pinch of cookie crumbs help to transform this much loved yet humble cookie into an impressive piece of confectionary that will go down a real treat. Read on to find out how to make these rich and creamy white chocolate Oreo truffles.
White Chocolate Oreo Truffles Recipe
These no-bake white chocolate Oreo truffles transform your favorite cookie into a special confection. They're easy to make and perfect for any occasion.
Ingredients
- 18 Oreo-style cookies
- 6 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk
- 6 ounces white chocolate, broken into pieces
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 1/2 ounces milk chocolate, broken into pieces
Directions
- Add the cookies to a blender or food processor.
- Process for 15 to 20 seconds, or until the cookies have been reduced to crumbs.
- Separate 1 tablespoon of cookie crumbs from the rest and set it aside. Add the rest to a bowl.
- Combine the cookie crumbs with the sweetened condensed milk.
- Scoop out level tablespoons of the cookie mixture and, using your hands, roll the mixture into balls.
- Cover the cookie balls with film and place them in the fridge to harden for at least 30 minutes.
- Place the white chocolate and coconut oil into a bowl.
- Slowly melt the white chocolate and coconut oil in the microwave in 20-second increments on a medium-low setting, until smooth.
- Use a fork or skewer to dip the balls into the melted white chocolate, moving them gently around to make sure they are fully coated.
- Carefully place the chocolate dipped cookie balls onto a baking paper lined plate or sheet and allow the white chocolate to dry fully.
- Melt the milk chocolate in the microwave in 20-second increments using a medium-low setting.
- Finish the truffles by drizzling them with milk chocolate and then topping each with a small sprinkling of the remaining cookie crumbs.
- Allow the white chocolate Oreo truffles to set fully and then serve and enjoy.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|127
|Total Fat
|7.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|7.7 g
|Sodium
|54.8 mg
|Protein
|1.6 g
How should these Oreo truffles be stored?
Whatever your personal preferences may be when it comes to storing chocolate, the experts tend to agree that chocolate is at its best when kept at room temperature. While some people enjoy the satisfying cold snap and a long slow mouth melt of refrigerated chocolate, keeping it at room temperature will maximize the tastes and aromas of each individual bar, as well as help to maintain the smooth, creamy texture of this much loved sweet treat.
The difficulty lies in chocolates that contain ingredients which require refrigeration, and truffles often fall into this category due to the regular inclusion of fresh cream. However, this recipe uses sweetened condensed milk in place of fresh dairy products, so these white chocolate Oreo truffles in particular can be covered and safely stored at room temperature for two to three days. To keep them at their best, they should be stored away from direct sunlight in an airtight container, preferably in a cool cupboard. If you wish to store them for longer, then refrigeration is the way to go. Make sure they are similarly stored in an airtight container to keep them fresh and to stop them from absorbing any odors from the fridge. To enjoy them at their best, we recommend allowing the Oreo truffles to come to room temperature before consuming them, to make sure the filling is soft and the chocolate melts in your mouth.
How can this white chocolate Oreo truffle recipe be adapted?
These white chocolate Oreo truffles are as versatile as they are simple, and they make a great base recipe that you can adapt according to your personal preferences and the occasion. A really simple way to switch things up is by using a different flavor of Oreo, and with so many to choose from you can easily create something new and delicious. We recommend trying mint- or peanut butter-flavored Oreos as great options to pair with the white chocolate coating. Another way to switch up this Oreo truffle recipe is to add flavor extracts to the crumb filling. Vanilla, hazelnut, or orange extract all make delicious additions and will give your Oreo truffles something a little different. For a decidedly adult adaption, you could also mix in a dash of Baileys or Kahlua before rolling and dipping the truffles; just remember to keep these on the top shelf!
Switching up the chocolate you use for dipping these truffles is another easy adaption. Depending on your preferences, you can dip the cookie balls in milk or dark chocolate, and use one of the other varieties as your drizzle to add a pop of contrast. If you are creating these white chocolate Oreo truffles for a particular occasion, you can also have fun using food dye to color the white chocolate before you coat the cookie balls.