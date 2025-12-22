White Chocolate Oreo Truffles Are Sweet And Simple To Make

If you enjoy the finer things in life without the fuss or the price tag attached, then you'll want to check out these white chocolate Oreo truffles, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. This straightforward recipe is great for kids and adults alike (after all, who doesn't enjoy Oreos?) and will give you a fun, family-friendly afternoon activity that elevates a simple packet of Oreo cookies to decadent, gift-worthy chocolate truffles.

Making the filling for this sweet treat couldn't be easier. Oreos (or Oreo-style cookies) are blended to form fine crumbs before being mixed with sweetened condensed milk to form a soft, chocolatey truffle center. After a short time hardening in the fridge, these cookie balls can be dipped into melted white chocolate to give them a smooth, creamy, and glossy coating. A final drizzle of milk chocolate and an extra pinch of cookie crumbs help to transform this much loved yet humble cookie into an impressive piece of confectionary that will go down a real treat. Read on to find out how to make these rich and creamy white chocolate Oreo truffles.