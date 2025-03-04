What's The Ideal Temperature For Storing Chocolate?
Some people love to keep chocolate in the fridge, enjoying the satisfying snap of a cold bite. However, refrigeration isn't the best storage method for those chocolate treasures – especially when it comes to certain types.
Award-winning chocolatier Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, is clear on this matter, telling us, "We recommend never storing chocolate bars and molded chocolates in the refrigerator." She explains that the ideal temperature for storing chocolate is between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. To maintain its texture and flavor, "chocolate should be kept in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight," says Patel, ideally with a humidity level of about 50%.
Patel notes that most chocolate can be negatively affected by refrigeration. "The condensation can lead to sugar bloom (white markings on the surface of the chocolate), affecting its appearance and taste," Patel told us. The other issue with the fridge is odors. Chocolate is highly absorbent, meaning it can pick up unwanted flavors from nearby foods — and no one wants their chocolate tasting like garlic or onions.
Does the no-fridge rule apply to all chocolate?
The same storage rules apply to hot cocoa mixes – keep them out of the fridge. According to Nicole Patel, moisture can build up inside the container in cold environments, leading to clumping and making the mix harder to dissolve.
Additionally, the frequent temperature changes that would occur when taking the chocolate mix in and out of the fridge could increase the risk of spoilage or cause mold. "To maintain its quality and freshness, it's best to store drinking chocolate mix in a cool, dry place, away from heat and humidity," Patel says.
There is one exception to the fridge rule, however: chocolate truffles. While truffles can typically last for about a week at room temperature, refrigerating them can extend their shelf life, especially in warmer climates. To store them properly, place the truffles in an airtight container or resealable bag to prevent them from picking up any odors. Refrigeration can slightly alter the texture of the truffles, making them too firm or grainy, so Patel recommends allowing them to come to room temperature before eating. By following these simple expert tips, you can ensure your chocolate stays fresh and you'll be able to taste it like a total connoisseur – cold snap be damned.