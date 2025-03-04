What's The Ideal Temperature For Storing Chocolate?

Some people love to keep chocolate in the fridge, enjoying the satisfying snap of a cold bite. However, refrigeration isn't the best storage method for those chocolate treasures – especially when it comes to certain types.

Award-winning chocolatier Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, is clear on this matter, telling us, "We recommend never storing chocolate bars and molded chocolates in the refrigerator." She explains that the ideal temperature for storing chocolate is between 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. To maintain its texture and flavor, "chocolate should be kept in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight," says Patel, ideally with a humidity level of about 50%.

Patel notes that most chocolate can be negatively affected by refrigeration. "The condensation can lead to sugar bloom (white markings on the surface of the chocolate), affecting its appearance and taste," Patel told us. The other issue with the fridge is odors. Chocolate is highly absorbent, meaning it can pick up unwanted flavors from nearby foods — and no one wants their chocolate tasting like garlic or onions.