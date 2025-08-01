Need A Light And Airy Dessert? Try Butter Pecan Divinity Candy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Divinity candy is a classic Southern confection, a divinely tasty sweet treat with a texture somewhat like fudge. This Divinity candy recipe, from developer A.J. Forget, expands from the basics and elevates the original by incorporating another flavor complementary to just about all Southern food: butter. Divinity candy is traditionally flavored with just pecans, though many modern recipes also include vanilla extract. Here we wanted to provide a counterpoint to the sweetness — which can be cloying in some Divinity recipes — so we added a pinch of salt, a dash of butter extract, and an optional buttered dish for setting the candy. The result? A balanced and delicious divinity candy recipe that honors the original while exploring new avenues of flavor.

Candy-making can be intimidating, but this recipe is quite simple. All it takes to make an amazing batch of Divinity candy is heating up your syrup to the proper temperature and then beating it into a bowl of whipped egg whites. The final product can be shaped into individual, praline-like pieces if you wish, but it's simpler to just spread it in a dish and slice it like fudge. We promise that the result is much more than you'd expect for the minimal labor — it's a unique and wonderful treat that might just become a family tradition.