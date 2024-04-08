Classic Nutty Torrone (Italian Nougat) Recipe

The ingredient list for making this classic nutty torrone is impressively short. The base of the nougat is egg whites whipped up to form an airy meringue. Cooked honey is whipped in, lightly tinting the meringue and adding sweetness and a mild floral note to the mixture. Choose any honey you love for this candy, including wildflower, clover, acacia, or other varieties.

A sugar syrup made with granulated sugar, corn syrup, and water, cooked to the "hard crack" stage, helps thicken and set the candy. Corn syrup works to create a smooth, chewy texture in the final candy by helping to prevent crystallization of the sugar syrup. Substitute the corn syrup with additional honey if needed.

To flavor the candy, vanilla bean paste or extract adds a nuanced depth, while kosher salt balances the sweetness of the honey and sugar. You can replace the vanilla with other types of extracts, including almond or orange, if desired. Candied orange peel, dried cherries or cranberries, shelled raw pistachios, and blanched whole almonds add color, texture, and flavor, but each can be swapped in equal quantities with any nuts or fruits you love.

To prevent the candy from sticking to the baking pan, a combination of cornstarch and confectioners' sugar dusted over the parchment paper lining creates a nonstick coating. Rice paper can also be used for this purpose.