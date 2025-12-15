12 Utah Chains Everyone Should Know About

Utah chains, from fast-casual restaurants to fast-food, are among the best in the United States. The Beehive State is prime for this kind of dining category, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a lot to do with it — Mormon culture and doctrine have historically ruled Utah, as about 67% percent of residents belong to the faith based on the state's population and LDS church membership. Each Mormon is commanded to have children and give 10% of all their money to the church in the process, regardless of income. And, perhaps to survive this balance of having more children and not being able to keep 100% of their earnings for them, they're encouraged to be thrifty. So, likely as a result, Utah ranks number one in the nation for both household size and fiscal stability, and is among the most financially responsible states. Therefore, it's no surprise that affordable, accessible, and kid-friendly dining-out options like fast food and casual restaurant chains thrive here.

As a Utah-born, ex-Mormon travel writer who's lived in the state on and off for years, I've had the pleasure of frequenting the best Utah food chains. From Mexican quick-service restaurants to beloved cafe franchises, the fast-casual and fast-food there is, in my opinion, a step above the rest. Honestly, some of the best sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts, breads, and beverages of my life have been had at these everyday institutions.

Read on to discover the best Utah chains that everyone should try, based on restaurants that I've often eaten at and that have never missed.