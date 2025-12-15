12 Utah Chains Everyone Should Know About
Utah chains, from fast-casual restaurants to fast-food, are among the best in the United States. The Beehive State is prime for this kind of dining category, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a lot to do with it — Mormon culture and doctrine have historically ruled Utah, as about 67% percent of residents belong to the faith based on the state's population and LDS church membership. Each Mormon is commanded to have children and give 10% of all their money to the church in the process, regardless of income. And, perhaps to survive this balance of having more children and not being able to keep 100% of their earnings for them, they're encouraged to be thrifty. So, likely as a result, Utah ranks number one in the nation for both household size and fiscal stability, and is among the most financially responsible states. Therefore, it's no surprise that affordable, accessible, and kid-friendly dining-out options like fast food and casual restaurant chains thrive here.
As a Utah-born, ex-Mormon travel writer who's lived in the state on and off for years, I've had the pleasure of frequenting the best Utah food chains. From Mexican quick-service restaurants to beloved cafe franchises, the fast-casual and fast-food there is, in my opinion, a step above the rest. Honestly, some of the best sandwiches, soups, salads, desserts, breads, and beverages of my life have been had at these everyday institutions.
Read on to discover the best Utah chains that everyone should try, based on restaurants that I've often eaten at and that have never missed.
Costa Vida
There's a running debate on whether fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Costa Vida or Cafe Rio is better, but I'm partial to Costa Vida. The beans are better, the salad is always crisper, the salsa is brighter, and the key lime pie is tart in the best way. I also happen to prefer the surfer atmosphere.
Founded in Layton in 2003, Costa Vida is now massively popular. When I was in high school, this was a beloved Utah spot for "day dates" (an often lengthy pre-date-night date during the day, usually had before a school dance and done in groups of those over 16 years old, in alignment with Mormon dating policies). Costa Vida has a fun vibe and is accommodating for groups thanks to plenty of seating, a highly customizable menu, and slightly cheaper pricing than similar chains like Chipotle (for example, a chicken burrito at the Utah chain is $8.49 and, at a Utah Chipotle, is $9.35). So, whether you're a teen on a "day date," a family eating out, or just craving some quality Mexican food, Costa Vida is perfect.
I love the massive salads with crisp lettuce, and I highly recommend ordering one with the Utah chain restaurant's perfectly cooked pinto beans, tomatillo cilantro sauce, mango salsa, salsa fresca, pico de gallo, guacamole, and extra tortilla strips. It's perfectly balanced between bright, smoky, and creamy, and I'm all about having lots of textures in the bowl. Whatever you order, just make sure to get multiple salsas, as, like some of America's best wood-fired pizza restaurants, it's all about the sauce here.
The Crêpery
With locations in the Salt Lake area, St. George, and Logan, one of the best American college towns for food, The Crêpery is adored by many. Aside from the famously good crêpes, the atmosphere makes this Utah chain a destination — the paper cranes, geometric lanterns, swinging basket chairs, and art everywhere were such a moment in the 2010s, which is both when I first tried the Utah crêpe restaurant chain and when it took flight.
I've yet to find better crêpes anywhere in the U.S. than at The Crêpery, and it's one of the rare Utah food spots that serves fantastic coffee. It has sweet and savory options, but I love the sugary ones the most because I think they go best with the slightly sweet and airy batter. And I'm also partial to the fruity crêpes, since the produce is always so vibrant and pristine.
The Pollyanna is my go-to order, which includes butter, sugar, whipped cream, and either strawberries, bananas, or both. Order it with a coconut milk cappuccino with raspberry and toasted marshmallow syrup for a fruity and luscious combination. The Italian Sodas here are also divine, as they're mixed in-house. I love getting mine with blueberry and lavender syrup, as I think those floral notes go so well with the airy crêpe that I'm bound to have with it.
From the artsy vibes to the remarkable crêpes to the beautiful beverages, I'm so bummed that The Crêpery hasn't made it out of state. If you love hygge-infused spaces and pastries, you need to visit this Utah chain immediately.
Kneaders
Founded in Orem, Kneaders is an institution in Utah. It's essentially a rite of passage for transplants to eat here, as I found out when I moved back as a teenager despite having lived in the state before. Think of it like the Panera Bread of Utah, serving pastries, breads, soups, sandwiches, salads, breakfast, and beverages. I used to skip class during my senior year just to snag one of their piled-high sandwiches, and as an adult, I stand by this decision, as the quality of food at Kneaders is still pristine — in fact, based on my experiences with both restaurants, the sandwiches at Panera don't hold a candle to those at this Utah chain.
There's so much to love about Kneaders. The bread is a specialty, and you can expect loaves of scratch-made, artisan, hearth goodness. The hazelnut 12-grain is my favorite for its nuttiness and chew, but the French country sourdough is the best sandwich base for its density, tang, and somehow soft-yet-sturdy texture. Come for lunch so you can enjoy some of the best dishes at Kneaders. I love the Club with avocado instead of meat — the mix of smoky provolone, lettuce, bright tomatoes, zippy red onions, salt, pepper, creamy avocado, and tangy Kneaders sauce on sourdough makes for a combination that's perfectly balanced in both flavor and texture.
Other highlights include the sweet and salty berry pecan salad, tangy raspberry mini tart, sugar cookie with the perfect amount of frosting, and iconic cheddar broccoli soup. The frozen apple cider and pumpkin steamer are also sure to impress, and in my opinion, are the best drinks on the menu due to their richness and intense amount of flavor.
Café Zupas
Café Zupas is one of those Utah chains that I regularly think about and feel bummed it isn't more widespread. Opened in Provo back in 2004, this eatery has over 20 years of experience, and it shows. The bowls, salads, soups, sandwiches, and desserts are so flavorful and colorful, and they've just never missed. The first time I ate here, I remember thinking that the free chocolate-dipped strawberry I was given was a promotion, but I was wrong. As it turns out, this is actually something that's been going on since its founding: every meal at Café Zupas comes with a sweet treat.
I have so many favorite dishes at this Utah chain, and I know I'm not alone, as the menu is very big. For this reason, it's a good idea to go with the Try 2 Combo, which allows you to pick two dishes (a sandwich, soup, or salad) for one order. The tomato basil, Wisconsin cauliflower, and mushroom bisque are all flavorful, herbaceous, and perfectly spiced soups, but I recommend getting the lobster bisque for the heartwarming combination of fennel, seafood, produce, and cream. As for salads, the renditions with fruit are by far the best (after all, due to the aforementioned free treats, strawberries feel like the Utah chain's unofficial mascot).
Waffle Love
Waffle Love is home to, hands-down, the best waffles I've ever had, and I say that as someone with a Leslie Knope-level of adoration for the breakfast treat. These are liege waffles made with imported Belgian pearl sugar, so they're caramelized on the outside and spongy and warm on the inside. Across six Utah locations, the chain's treats are among the few that hold up to the European pastries I've been lucky enough to enjoy, including those at the best bakeries in Iceland.
Waffle Love's Belgian goodies are special because they're just as good served savory as they are sweet — the caramelization complements salty accompaniments and accentuates sweet ones. The grilled cheese waffle is genius. It should be on your radar if you love the sweet-and-salty flavor profile.
That said, one of the best things I've ever eaten in my life is the Red Wonder, Waffle Love's scarlet-and-ivory-hued tower of raspberries, strawberries, and whipped cream sat atop sugary Biscoff spread and a waffle. The luscious cookie condiment, juicy berries, airy cream, and caramelly pastry come together for the most luxurious dance of sweet, tangy, and buttery. It should be a crime that this isn't something that more people can experience.
Arctic Circle
If you're looking for a Utah chain that's had a big impact on the state's food culture, look no further than Arctic Circle. Between its claim to the invention of fry sauce, the fact that it was founded on Pioneer Day (a state holiday in July that celebrates the Mormon pioneers who settled here), and the thick milkshakes it serves, the fast-food restaurant's food and history are as Utahn as it gets.
The idyllically sweet and savory corndogs here are a childhood favorite, and the crunchy onion rings are spectacular and best dipped in the famous Arctic Circle fry sauce. And yes, this is fast food, but this Utah chain serves food that feels miles above that. For example, the halibut sandwich comes on a buttery and puffy potato bun. Not to mention, the fish itself is way better than that of other fast food joints due to its having a crispier batter and more tender meat. Plus, the milkshakes are luxurious, and like all fellow thick Utah milkshakes, require the use of a spoon.
Red Iguana
As a longtime fan of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" on Food Network, I was thrilled when I saw the show feature one of my favorite restaurants in the state, the Red Iguana. This must-visit hole-in-the-wall Utah chain serves mole that's so good that I use it as a standard by which to judge the dish. And it makes sense, as the Red Iguana's Cardenas family has been mastering their craft in the valley since 1965. To taste the sorcery at play, ask for a sampler of moles (there are at least eight), crafted with chilies, cinnamon, garlic, cumin, onions, cilantro, epazoté, nuts, dried fruit, and vegetables.
Before you tuck into this showstopper, I recommend starting with the house-made, serrano-filled guacamole for something bright and spicy. Then, order the mole negro-bathed enmoladas, chile rellenos, fried plantains, and the sopapillas. If you live locally, make sure to order your favorite mole to-go as well.
Chuck-A-Rama
Other than good-value Las Vegas buffets, I usually don't frequent buffets, but Chuck-A-Rama is a big exception. This Utah chain, of which there is nine locations, was founded in 1966.Between the name and the food, it's very true to Beehive State culture.
As for the name, Chuck-A-Rama brings together the chuck wagons driven by Utah's founders and Scout-o-Rama Boy Scout events. The scout program is almost as Utahn as pioneers, or rather, it was — after a century of partnership, the Mormon church announced it was cutting ties with the scouting group in 2018, the same year that the BSA began allowing girls to join. However, the many Utahns who participated in this partnership, either by being scouts themselves or as the female family members of them, are unlikely to forget 100 years of cultural affiliation.
So, if you want to have a literal taste of Utahn culture and traditions, Chuck-A-Rama is the best Utah chain to visit. This is my family's favorite because we always found it to be super clean and appreciated that the fantastic comfort food could appeal to all seven of us. As an adult, I still love Chuck-A-Rama's dishes and consider it the best place in the state for a post-hike meal when I want buffet quantities. The mashed potatoes are crazy creamy and perfectly savory, so make sure to get a helping of that. Otherwise, try Beehive State favorites like honey-butter-drenched cornbread, French fries with homemade fry sauce, Utah scones, anything that play right into the famous Utah Jell-O obsession.
Old Grist Mill Bread Company
As you can imagine from the name of this spot, the bread here is perfection. So, if you're looking to have a taste of one of the Beehive State's specialties, bread baking, this is the best Utah chain to visit. Open since 1992, Old Grist Mill Bread Company has decades of perfecting its craft under its belt.
It feels like every loaf I've tried here is better than the last, so you'll want to order at least a few different types of bread (a sweet, a classic, and a roll variety). I like the pumpkin spice sweet bread, chewy multigrain, and melt-in-your-mouth butter rolls. The pastries are also not to be missed, especially the cookies, sweet rolls, and bars. Everything is clearly made with so much care, and tastes as fresh as can be.
If you want to eat in at any of the three locations, you can't go wrong with a soup and a sandwich. The cream of potato is so silky and rich, and the tomato basil is perfect if you love herbaceous, tangy, bright flavors. The sandwiches are build-your-own, and all of the ingredients are top-notch, from the produce that always seems to be at its peak to the luscious condiments. I love the build-your-own with multigrain, mayo, chipotle spread, pepperjack, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and sprouts.
Firehouse Pizzeria
There are so many fantastic Utah pizza joints, but Firehouse Pizzeria is the best of the Utah pizza chains. I definitely felt like this was worth skipping class over when I was a teenager — there was a location just two blocks from my high school in Cache Valley, the birthplace of both me and, in 2001, this Utah restaurant. Today, a decade and three locations later, I'm frankly still just as enamored. The stone-oven flavor is so rustic, the pizza crust has the best chew, and the garlic bread is packed with savory flavor.
The main reason that Firehouse Pizzeria is among the best Utah chains out there is the FH'zzookie, a baked-to-order skillet cookie topped with ice cream and syrups. This treat is something I daydream about regularly, and it's among the best desserts I've ever had anywhere. I highly recommend ordering the English toffee with white chocolate syrup and mountains of ice cream.
Thirst
It wouldn't be an article about Utah chains if it didn't include a dirty soda shop on there. While I'm solely covering what I consider to be the best dirty soda chain in Utah, just know that Swig, Sodalicious, and all of those more famous Utah chains are also fantastic (I only didn't include them because that would take up the entire article). Thirst's more unique and flavorful selection of syrups, flawless beignets, pretzel bites made from scratch, and free popcorn make it superior, and I'm honestly confused why it's not ruling the dirty soda conversation. This craze is largely driven by reality television shows and viral trends. However, the hype is not new in Utah.
Like most food and drink origins in Utah, dirty soda is connected to the LDS faith. My "neverMo" friends, or those who've never been Mormon, were shocked when they watched the stars of Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" consume an ungodly amount of dirty soda in every episode. In response to their numerous questions, I had to explain The Word of Wisdom is a code that Mormons, including the large majority of state lawmakers, adhere to. So, since alcohol, coffee, and other substances are banned by the religious regulations, and sugar isn't, many of these Utahns get their buzz from the state's many soda drive-thrus, including Thirst.
Ordering dirty soda for the first time can feel really overwhelming, since they're endlessly customizable. If you aren't sure where to start, you can do what I do and order something fruit-forward with extra lime wedges and mint leaves. At Thirst, for example, ask for Sprite, coconut cream, passionfruit and guava syrup, mint leaves, mango puree, frozen diced mangos, and extra lime wedges. It's tangy, a little creamy, and vibrant.
Methodology
I've eaten at all of these Utah chain restaurants personally, because, though the Pacific Northwest is home, I was born in Utah and have lived in the state on and off for years. As these restaurants were much more affordable than traditional sit-downs, when my family of seven ate out, it was usually at one of these places. My selections for the article are based on the quality of the food (flavor, freshness, and whether it was consistently good every time), but the atmosphere and overall experience were also considered. Chains that made this list had to be born in Utah, and have no less than three locations across the state.
As I reviewed these Utah chains as someone who spent most of their childhood in Mormonism, I realized how ingrained in Utah's culture these restaurants are. Utah food is part of my heritage and I can call myself a Utah food expert due to my lifelong exposure to it.