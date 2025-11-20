Foodies Say This Small-Town Utah Pizza Joint Is Worth The Trip

When you think about the top pizza destinations in the country, your mind probably goes straight to the usual suspects: New York, New Haven, or Chicago. But there's one local pie shop in Utah that's well worth a visit if you're ever in the area. In fact, seeing as Tasting Table listed it as one of the top 15 best restaurants in the U.S. for wood-fired pizza, you may just want to make the trip.

Jack's Wood-Fired Oven in the city of Logan, located not too far from Utah State University, is a beloved local restaurant that's been serving some of the best wood-fired pizzas around since 2009. A favorite of students, hikers, and visitors to Cache Valley, Jack's specializes in fun, creative topping combinations like fig and Brie, apple and blue cheese, and Alfredo sauce and Caribbean spice. Regional produce is also highlighted, including huckleberries and peach syrup.

There are margarita and sausage pizzas for those who want to keep things simple, but Jack's is a place to experiment. You can try the "Bocca," which features garlic butter and artichokes, or the "Thaiphoon," with sriracha chicken and Thai peanut sauce. Our reviewer's personal favorite is the "Birds and Bees" — fresh mozzarella, huckleberry chicken, raw honey, asiago, and thyme. It certainly sounds like it's worth the drive.