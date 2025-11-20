Foodies Say This Small-Town Utah Pizza Joint Is Worth The Trip
When you think about the top pizza destinations in the country, your mind probably goes straight to the usual suspects: New York, New Haven, or Chicago. But there's one local pie shop in Utah that's well worth a visit if you're ever in the area. In fact, seeing as Tasting Table listed it as one of the top 15 best restaurants in the U.S. for wood-fired pizza, you may just want to make the trip.
Jack's Wood-Fired Oven in the city of Logan, located not too far from Utah State University, is a beloved local restaurant that's been serving some of the best wood-fired pizzas around since 2009. A favorite of students, hikers, and visitors to Cache Valley, Jack's specializes in fun, creative topping combinations like fig and Brie, apple and blue cheese, and Alfredo sauce and Caribbean spice. Regional produce is also highlighted, including huckleberries and peach syrup.
There are margarita and sausage pizzas for those who want to keep things simple, but Jack's is a place to experiment. You can try the "Bocca," which features garlic butter and artichokes, or the "Thaiphoon," with sriracha chicken and Thai peanut sauce. Our reviewer's personal favorite is the "Birds and Bees" — fresh mozzarella, huckleberry chicken, raw honey, asiago, and thyme. It certainly sounds like it's worth the drive.
What to order at Jack's Wood Fired Oven
In addition to the joint's pizza offerings, there are also some homemade pastas available at Jack's, as well as fun desserts like a sweet Key lime pie and hot honey cheesecake. Salads, appetizers, a kids' menu, and to-go options litter the menu, and you can even make your own pizza too. Customers particularly love the "Lyon Bread," a pizza dough flatbread topped with a special blend of cheese and olive oil. The "Pig and the Peach" pizza, with fresh mozzarella, huckleberry, prosciutto, thyme, chipotle peach syrup, and asiago, is also a popular choice.
Nearly everything at Jack's Wood-Fired Oven is made in-house, which is a testament to what the founders, Julie and Jack Carlisle, had planned for the place. The Carlisles opened Jack's after moving to the area in 2009, hoping to bring something new to Logan and highlight all of the fresh, local ingredients on offer. While the pizza joint has since changed owners, customers continue to flock back.
Reviewers on Yelp have hailed dining at Jack's a "fantastic" experience, while users on Tripadvisor have highlighted the "excellent food and service." One Yelp user noted that "the menu is full of items that foodies live for. The thin crust pizza cooked in a [wood-fired] oven is probably the best crust I've had on a pizza." There really isn't a bad choice on the menu, but if you can only get one thing, we recommend opting for a fruit-topped pizza. You may never crave even the best New York pizza again.