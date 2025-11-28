Why Kirkland Signature's Whipped Cream Has Coffee Drinkers Skipping Starbucks

Many of Starbucks' most popular coffee drinks are almost more dessert than coffee. And one of the elements that gives Starbucks' drinks that extra decadence is a rich and creamy whipped cream topping. So, if you're wondering how to transform homemade coffee to the luxurious heights of Starbucks, then look no further than Kirkland Signature's whipped cream.

Kirkland Signature's heavy whipped cream, emphasis on heavy, is the perfect Starbucks whipped cream dupe, as Starbucks customers likewise note the super thick and creamy consistency of Starbucks' whipped cream as one of its biggest draws. In contrast to other canned whipped cream brands like Reddi-Wip that are made with cream, Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream is made with heavy cream, also known as heavy whipping cream, as well as nonfat milk, sugar, and cellulose gum. Consequently, it's darn close to homemade whipped cream, and the cellulose gum gives it a stable thickness akin to Cool Whip. So, it'll maintain its form for a show-stopping presentation, but it'll also melt into a velvety, sweet cream if you want to stir it into your coffee.

In true Costco fashion, Kirkland whipped cream comes in packs of 3 giant canisters, all for under $10. Whether you want to upgrade a frozen coffee drink or elevate a regular old hot cup of joe, Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream will make it easy and affordable to enjoy a more elaborate coffee drink without paying an arm and a leg to your local Starbucks barista.