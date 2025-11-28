Why Kirkland Signature's Whipped Cream Has Coffee Drinkers Skipping Starbucks
Many of Starbucks' most popular coffee drinks are almost more dessert than coffee. And one of the elements that gives Starbucks' drinks that extra decadence is a rich and creamy whipped cream topping. So, if you're wondering how to transform homemade coffee to the luxurious heights of Starbucks, then look no further than Kirkland Signature's whipped cream.
Kirkland Signature's heavy whipped cream, emphasis on heavy, is the perfect Starbucks whipped cream dupe, as Starbucks customers likewise note the super thick and creamy consistency of Starbucks' whipped cream as one of its biggest draws. In contrast to other canned whipped cream brands like Reddi-Wip that are made with cream, Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream is made with heavy cream, also known as heavy whipping cream, as well as nonfat milk, sugar, and cellulose gum. Consequently, it's darn close to homemade whipped cream, and the cellulose gum gives it a stable thickness akin to Cool Whip. So, it'll maintain its form for a show-stopping presentation, but it'll also melt into a velvety, sweet cream if you want to stir it into your coffee.
In true Costco fashion, Kirkland whipped cream comes in packs of 3 giant canisters, all for under $10. Whether you want to upgrade a frozen coffee drink or elevate a regular old hot cup of joe, Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream will make it easy and affordable to enjoy a more elaborate coffee drink without paying an arm and a leg to your local Starbucks barista.
Tips on Starbucks copycat drinks
One reason Starbucks' whipped cream stands out is that it only has two ingredients: vanilla syrup and heavy cream. So, if you wanted to bring that aromatic vibe to Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream, you could add a dash of vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste to it before topping your Starbucks coffee dupe. We've got plenty of Starbucks copycat recipes to top with Kirkland Signature whipped cream, like this copycat Starbucks strawberry merry cream blended cream frappuccino. You could also use whipped cream instead of cold foam in this recipe for Starbucks-inspired salted caramel cold foam panna cotta.
One important tip to consider when trying to recreate elaborate Starbucks coffee drinks at home is to use an espresso base. Most Starbucks drinks start with a pull or two of espresso to impart a coffee flavor without taking up too much volume in the cup. That way, you'll have plenty of room for the syrups, milk, and whipped cream. Coincidentally, using espresso instead of drip coffee is one way to save money when making coffee at home because an espresso shot uses fewer coffee beans than drip coffee. If you want to use whipped cream instead of cream in a regular cup of coffee, then the only thing you have to do to copy Starbucks is buy a bag of its coffee beans. We ranked 8 Starbucks whole bean coffees and our favorite is Starbucks blonde roast, Veranda.