10 Best Costco Kirkland Products That Will Transform Your Morning Coffee
Costco is the land of bulk items, but it isn't just for giant packs of toilet paper or pounds of meat. If you are a coffee lover, Costco is a goldmine for staple ingredients that will take your daily cup of coffee to a whole new level. Whether you have been making coffee for years or are an aspiring at-home barista, Costco offers a variety of ingredients that can easily be incorporated into your coffee routine, yielding big results.
Costco's Kirkland Signature line of products features multiple staple items that cater to a wide range of preferences and dietary needs. From multiple plant-based milks, to sugar and alternative sweeteners, to more unique ingredients like butter and blueberries, Kirkland Signature will take you through every season and every type of coffee beverage you can think of — hot or cold. If you're ready to graduate from your black cup of coffee to something more artisanal, these are the products you'll want to stock up on during your next Costco run.
Kirkland Signature grass-fed Butter
Hear me out — while butter might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about coffee, it has gained somewhat of a cult following. Bulletproof coffee is a style of coffee that involves mixing 1or 2 tablespoons of butter and MCT oil into your morning cup of coffee as an easy way to get more healthy fats into your diet. It first gained popularity for those following a ketogenic diet, but has become more mainstream over the years. People tout that the initial intake of healthy fats in the morning helps boost energy and cognitive function even more than just caffeine alone. Plus, the extra creaminess the butter provides almost makes it seem like an indulgence rather than a wellness drink, especially when using a milk frother. Sounds like a win-win to me.
Costco's Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter comes salted, which I personally like, as it really helps bring out the rich flavor of the butter without it actually tasting salty. With four 8-oz. blocks in a container (approximately 64 servings — or tablespoons — total), this is a fantastic value for the quality of butter and cups of Bulletproof coffee you can make from it.
Kirkland Signature organic raw honey
The Kirkland Signature organic raw honey at Costco is a great alternative to traditional sugar, whether you are looking for a more natural sweetener in your coffee or just prefer the flavor of honey. One of my favorite ways to use honey is in homemade honey vanilla lattes. By combining a bit of honey with homemade vanilla simple syrup, you'll have a drink that would fit right in on any artisanal coffee shop menu.
Honey also has an extremely long shelf life. In fact, honey never technically expires — as long as it's stored properly. Even when it crystallizes, all you need to do is heat it up to bring it back to life again. For this reason alone, it's a good choice to have on hand for any coffee lover (Costco sells this in a three-pack). But beyond that, it's also one of the more versatile ingredients to have on hand. It can act as a replacement for regular sugar, and its mild flavor pairs well with a lot of ingredients (including coffee), so you aren't taking away from the other flavors in your cup. And if you happen to be a tea drinker too, honey comes in handy to sweeten that up as well.
Kirkland Signature organic unsweetened vanilla almond beverage
I'm not typically a fan of almond milks as I find them to be a bit too watery, but Costco's Kirkland Signature organic unsweetened vanilla almond beverage is too good to pass up. Not only is it creamier than many other almond milks I've tried, but it is also flavored, which adds a nice depth to the overall taste, as almond milk alone isn't always the most flavorful.
What's really nice about this almond milk is that even though it is flavored, Costco still left it unsweetened. This allows you total control over the sweetness level, so if you choose to leave out sweeteners altogether, you still get a yummy hint of vanilla. However, any sweetener you do add brings the vanilla flavor to the forefront. It also found that it doesn't separate as much as some almond milks tend to do. Overall, if you opt for non-dairy milk, this is one of the best options that Costco offers for everything from the price to the flavor to the texture.
Kirkland Signature organic frozen blueberries
It doesn't matter what season it is. You can enjoy this juicy berry year-round when you buy Costco's Kirkland Signature organic frozen blueberries. You can blame TikTok, but blueberry-flavored coffee drinks have become increasingly popular in recent years, and these frozen berries will help make all of your coffee dreams a reality. Plus, the benefit of buying frozen berries is that you won't have to worry about them going bad as quickly as fresh blueberries if you aren't able to use them all at once.
To make homemade blueberry simple syrup, heat together equal amounts of blueberries, water, and sugar in a small pot over the stove. Blueberry syrup is great for both hot and iced lattes, but I personally love it in iced coffee, as blueberries evoke more summer vibes (that's when they are in peak season). But when blueberry syrup is mixed into a hot latte, the combination of it alongside the milk and coffee produces a flavor that reminds me of a warm blueberry muffin.
Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream
Sure, coffee — however you choose to make it — can be great on its own. But adding whipped cream can elevate your homemade coffee and make it feel even more like a special treat. Even most Starbucks seasonal and specialty lattes (hot, iced, or blended) automatically come topped with whipped cream or cold foam and garnished with sprinkles or another distinctive topping. Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on multiple coffee shop runs every week, you can stock up on Costco's Kirkland Signature heavy whipped cream, which comes in a three-pack of 15-oz containers.
Unlike other brands of aerosol whipped cream, however, it is significantly thicker and more in line with what you'd expect from a tub or homemade whipped cream that requires a spoon to scoop. And if you're like me and love cold foam but don't always have the time or desire to make it yourself (and don't want to go to another store to get one of the many cold foams on the market now), whipped cream is a delicious compromise.
Kirkland signature organic sugar
Coming in at 10 pounds per bag, the Kirkland Signature organic cane sugar definitely gives you a great value for your money, especially for such a versatile ingredient. Not only is sugar a staple ingredient for any at-home baker, but it is also great for those aspiring baristas looking to level up their coffee drinks. Beyond just stirring sugar directly into your coffee, you can use sugar as the base for simple syrup and other homemade coffee syrup flavors — a key component to the artisanal drinks you see at your local coffee shop that use house-made syrups.
To make simple syrup, simply heat a one-to-one ratio of sugar and water in a small pot over the stove, stirring until the sugar granules are completely dissolved. Once the mixture is fully combined, remove the syrup from the heat, let it cool, and pour it into a glass container. This easy, simple syrup acts as the perfect base to make additional flavors based on whatever you are in the mood for and have on hand. Sugar (or simple syrup) is also an important ingredient in many DIY coffee creamer recipes.
Kirkland Signature organic non-dairy oat beverage
Similar to other milk alternatives, oat milk tends to be a bit pricier than traditional milk, so buying it in bulk can be beneficial for those who choose to be plant-based due to allergies or personal preference. Kirkland's six-pack of 32-oz containers is also shelf-stable, giving you a longer timeframe in which you need to use them before they expire. That's not something you can typically say when it comes to dairy!
One of the best things about the Kirkland Signature organic non-dairy oat beverage, though, is that it comes unsweetened and unflavored, so you can customize your drink to your heart's content. Whether you prefer a more straightforward coffee flavor or like to sip on something a bit sweeter, this oat milk provides a nice foundation to build upon. But if you are following a gluten-free diet, just be aware that it is not a certified gluten-free product (not all oats are considered free from gluten), even though it is organic.
Kirkland Signature organic ground Saigon cinnamon
There are many ways cinnamon can transform your morning cup of coffee, with the obvious choice being to incorporate it into fall-inspired beverages, such as a homemade pumpkin spice latte or pumpkin spice-flavored syrup. Another really fun way to use cinnamon, though not many people think of it, is to mix it in with the coffee grounds themselves. Simply add a ¼ teaspoon of ground cinnamon into your coffee grounds for every cup you plan to brew, as needed, for a bit of sweetness and warmth without being overpowering.
If you like that, you can take a page from Turkish-style coffee and add some cardamom to your coffee grounds alongside the cinnamon. But instead of the subtle flavor you get from cinnamon alone, the cardamom adds a significant punch to your coffee, giving you the jolt you need to tackle your day. I've personally found that the Kirkland Signature organic ground Saigon cinnamon to be richer in flavor than other types of cinnamon I've tried, which is great because it allows for the cinnamon flavor to stand out when mixed with strong coffee.
Kirkland Signature evaporated milk
While there are many different coffee creamer brands to choose from in an endless variety of flavors, making your own is also an option that allows you total control over the end result. Instead of scouring the shelves for the perfect ready-made flavor, you can create your dream creamer flavor with a few foundational ingredients. Evaporated milk is a key ingredient in making homemade coffee creamer, thanks to its thicker, creamier consistency compared to regular milk. And unlike condensed milk that has a similar consistency, it comes unsweetened, so you have more control over the sweetness level.
To make your own homemade coffee creamer, start by combining equal parts milk and evaporated milk in a saucepan over the stove, along with your sweetener of choice and any additional ingredients for flavor. Typically, you can store your homemade creamer in the fridge for about a week. Since Costco's comes in a pack of 12 cans, it can last you a decent amount of time, depending on how often you use your creamer.
Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrup
A more natural alternative to sugar, maple syrup evokes cozy fall vibes and is also a great option for those looking to limit conventional sugar intake. While most syrup you find in the grocery store is actually nothing more than maple-flavored corn syrup (yes, you're beloved Mrs. Butterworth's is a mixture of high-fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, water, and natural flavors), the Kirkland Signature organic pure maple syrup is as straightforward as you can get.
Kirkland's organic maple syrup is classified as Grade A Amber Rich due to its purity (100% maple syrup with no additives) and smooth maple flavor. Because it doesn't utilize cheap filler ingredients, it tends to be more expensive, making Costco's a fantastic deal. For the ultimate fall coffee, make a homemade pumpkin spice creamer using a mixture of equal parts milk and evaporated milk with pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice to taste.