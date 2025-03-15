Is There A Difference Between Heavy Cream And Heavy Whipping Cream?
There's a cloud of confusion that hovers over creams. With at least 14 different types of creams readily available for you to purchase at the grocery store, it can be quite difficult to determine how each one differs from the next. And this proves to be even more complicated when you realize just how similar they all are. Of those creams, heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are the two people mix up the most. This stems from their similar names and close proximity to one another in the refrigerated section. Plus, they're often used in the same cooking and baking recipes. So, how do you tell them apart?
The easy answer is that you don't. Clever marketing tactics have led you to believe heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are two completely separate products. In reality, they're exactly the same thing. They have identical nutrition information and the same milk fat percentage. The main difference between these two dairy products is the name on the packaging. For some reason, some brands like to label this dairy staple as heavy cream while others prefer to call it heavy whipping cream. Despite their differing names, both creams are interchangeable and can be used in any recipe that calls for one of them. So, what makes heavy cream and heavy whipping cream stand out from common dairy items like half-and-half and Bavarian cream? It all comes down to the overall fat content.
What defines heavy cream and heavy whipping cream?
According to the FDA, heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are exactly the same thing. Thus, either name can be on a label as long as any extra flavorings or other ingredients used in the product are declared on the label as well, including emusifiers or stabilizers. This means when you compare heavy cream to heavy whipping cream the cream and fat content should be the same, but different brands may contain different additives. So, what exactly is heavy cream?
Heavy cream is the thick, creamy layer of milk fat that floats to the top of fresh milk. The FDA states via the eCFR that heavy cream should contain at least 36% milk fat, with 40% milk fat being the most you'll find in heavy cream. In comparison, whole milk has at least 3.25% milk fat while half-and-half has 10%-18% milk fat. The 40% fat heavy cream is generally reserved for restaurant use only, although if you search hard you can find it.
Since both creams have the highest fat content of all dairy products, they're regularly used for baking and cooking. They can be the main ingredient for other creams like Chantilly cream, sour cream, and crème fraîche. They also hold their shape well after whipping, which makes them perfect for filling, topping, and decorating baked goods. Plus, their rich, creamy flavor is ideal for savory dishes like fragrant chicken korma.
The addition of heavy cream to jarred tomato pasta sauce is a luxurious way to enhance it, giving a velvety smooth texture, lighter color, and depth of flavor. As a thickening agent, it's a great way to create a creamy base for hearty soups such as sweet potato chowder and smoky spicy chicken tomato bisque.