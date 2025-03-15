Is There A Difference Between Heavy Cream And Heavy Whipping Cream?

There's a cloud of confusion that hovers over creams. With at least 14 different types of creams readily available for you to purchase at the grocery store, it can be quite difficult to determine how each one differs from the next. And this proves to be even more complicated when you realize just how similar they all are. Of those creams, heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are the two people mix up the most. This stems from their similar names and close proximity to one another in the refrigerated section. Plus, they're often used in the same cooking and baking recipes. So, how do you tell them apart?

The easy answer is that you don't. Clever marketing tactics have led you to believe heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are two completely separate products. In reality, they're exactly the same thing. They have identical nutrition information and the same milk fat percentage. The main difference between these two dairy products is the name on the packaging. For some reason, some brands like to label this dairy staple as heavy cream while others prefer to call it heavy whipping cream. Despite their differing names, both creams are interchangeable and can be used in any recipe that calls for one of them. So, what makes heavy cream and heavy whipping cream stand out from common dairy items like half-and-half and Bavarian cream? It all comes down to the overall fat content.