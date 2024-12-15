Smoky Spicy Chicken Tomato "Bisque" Recipe

If you equate bisque with elegance, it's for good reason. Besides being made with either lobster or shrimp, a bisque follows a specific technique that results in rich, complex flavor and a glossy, creamy broth. Unlike, say, cream of mushroom soup, a bisque isn't just a roux. A bisque starts first with a homemade stock that's simmered with the shells of the crustacean the soup features. The homemade stock is added to a buttery roux, and it bubbles with herbs, aromatics, and softened veggies. The mixture is then blended and poured through a fine mesh strainer for a smooth, glossy, and creamy soup. Then, of course, the buttery lobster is added for an extra-elegant garnish.

Though they are made similarly and have a comparative creamy look, tomato soup and bisque aren't quite the same. A bisque will always contain shellfish — but that doesn't mean we can't take some liberties with the ingredients, anyway. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, we use the traditional French techniques of making bisque to make a smoky, spicy chicken tomato soup. It's creamy, smooth, spicy, flavorful, and rich, featuring the meaty flavor of homemade chicken stock and the brightness of bell pepper. Topped with cilantro and tortilla strips, the flavor is reminiscent of your favorite creamy, cheesy enchiladas. A bisque you can enjoy with guacamole and chips? We like the sound of that.

