6 Canned Whipped Cream Brands, Ranked

If you do most of your grocery shopping at Target, then you'll know that the mega-chain has a few store brands, including Favorite Day. One such product in the Favorite Day lineup is none other than this original whipped cream, or whipped dairy product if we're being technical. The original flavor is not the only option in Favorite Day's whipped cream lineup — you could also find an extra creamy version, cold foams, or even seasonal flavors like caramel apple.

While you could seek out other Favorite Day whipped cream products, I'm not so sure that you'd want to after sampling the original version. Ultimately, I can't sit here and say that this product was disgusting or completely inedible, but it definitely was my least favorite of all the whipped creams I sampled for this ranking. There was such a strange aftertaste that hit immediately after that initial creamy flavor settled on my tongue, something cloyingly sweet and not at all how whipped cream should ideally taste.

I found the flavor of this whipped cream more distracting than anything else, and though it did initially hit those desirable creamy and sweet notes, it transformed into something a little too cloying. The texture of the cream was fine, not too thick or too runny, but ultimately I couldn't get past the flavor to consider ranking this one any higher.