The Brand Of Whipped Cream Dunkin' Uses For Your Drinks
Dunkin' doesn't hold back when it comes to crafting extravagant coffees. We've all seen the videos on social media of Dunkin' baristas adding 12 packets of sugar and 18 pumps of caramel to a drink just because a customer requested it, or the brand's wild collabs with celebrities, like Sabrina Carpenter's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso. The baristas don't hold back on chocolate drizzles, pumpkin spice, or a mountain of whipped cream — if you ask for it. But what is the brand behind those famous whipped cream towers and aesthetic Instagram pictures? Supposedly, Dunkin' uses Classic Cream Real Whipped Light Cream.
Dunkin' hasn't confirmed the use of Classic Cream, but people recognized the black canisters with red tops in several behind-the-scenes TikToks from Dunkin' employees. There's also a Reddit thread where eagle-eyed fans donned their detective hats and narrowed the search for Dunkin's famous whipped cream. Technically, Classic Cream also makes a bottle of non-dairy whipped cream with a black canister, but many of the videos on social media clearly display the Real Whipped Light Cream canisters. The not-so-secret brand of Dunkin' whipped cream seems to be in high demand.
Classic Cream Real Whipped Light Cream is Dunkin's secret weapon
The Classic Cream brand is a subsidiary of a larger parent company, Alamance Foods, that operates half a dozen other, smaller brands of whipped dairy products along with Classic Cream. The company is based out of Burlington, North Carolina, in Alamance County (hence the name), and has a 60-year legacy of creating whipped dairy and aerosol products. In the late 1950s, Alamance Foods was one of the first companies to create aerosol whipped cream, the kind of whipped cream that conveniently dispenses from a canister. As if the company's street credit couldn't get any cooler, it was also the first to invent whipped ranch dressing, since there's really no wrong time for a little ranch.
Despite a lack of official formal acknowledgment on Dunkin's behalf, Classic Cream wholesales its products, which makes it an easy distributor for Dunkin' stores. How else would Dunkin' have enough whipped cream in the stores for a Caramel Craze Signature Latte or a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte? And we can't forget about those adorable Pup Cups filled to the brim with whipped cream (and an occasional plain munchkin). It seems just right that a company like Dunkin', which built its name on quality service, would turn to a brand like Classic Cream, which has an equal reputation for a "commitment to excellence."