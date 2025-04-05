The Classic Cream brand is a subsidiary of a larger parent company, Alamance Foods, that operates half a dozen other, smaller brands of whipped dairy products along with Classic Cream. The company is based out of Burlington, North Carolina, in Alamance County (hence the name), and has a 60-year legacy of creating whipped dairy and aerosol products. In the late 1950s, Alamance Foods was one of the first companies to create aerosol whipped cream, the kind of whipped cream that conveniently dispenses from a canister. As if the company's street credit couldn't get any cooler, it was also the first to invent whipped ranch dressing, since there's really no wrong time for a little ranch.

Despite a lack of official formal acknowledgment on Dunkin's behalf, Classic Cream wholesales its products, which makes it an easy distributor for Dunkin' stores. How else would Dunkin' have enough whipped cream in the stores for a Caramel Craze Signature Latte or a seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte? And we can't forget about those adorable Pup Cups filled to the brim with whipped cream (and an occasional plain munchkin). It seems just right that a company like Dunkin', which built its name on quality service, would turn to a brand like Classic Cream, which has an equal reputation for a "commitment to excellence."