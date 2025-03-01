13 Ways To Save Money When Making Coffee At Home

Coffee is a must-have for millions of people around the world, but the rising cost has driven plenty of drinkers to start brewing it at home. Switching from daily trips to Starbucks or Dunkin' to making homemade cups of coffee is a surefire way to save money, but it's certainly less exciting.

Having worked as a barista in a bookstore cafe for several years, I understand that many factors contribute to the calming joy you feel with a warm mug of coffee in your hands. The ambiance of the coffee shop and the amount of effort required to make certain drinks go hand-in-hand with the flavors you choose to highlight. Most coffee drinkers already know that simply topping a brew with whipped cream and caramel sauce does not a latte make.

On top of this, having crisp, flavorful coffee at home won't save you as much money as you hope if you're going all out on every cup, adding all the fixings you'd normally get at a cafe. But, there are some ways to keep your drink on the up and up, while still saving money by making coffee at home.