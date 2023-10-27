Why You Shouldn't Leave Drip Coffee On The Heating Element Too Long

Your morning cuppa joe is a sacred institution. We get it. That steaming little mug is all that stands between "cozy morning" you and "I hope this email finds you well" you. As such, that lovin' mug-full deserves to arrive in the highest quality possible — which is why we're deep-diving into one particular java pitfall that plagues countless unwitting coffee lovers on the daily: burning your coffee by leaving it on the hot plate too long.

Allow us to set the scene: You make a large pot in your drip coffee machine because you're going to be coming back for more later. In the meantime, while you savor that first cup and read the paper or get started on work, that brewed pot is still crankin' on the hot plate. More than keeping it warm, prolonged exposure to the heating element makes a finished pot of coffee burn.

Sure, it won't be tepid by the time you come back for a refill, but leaving that pot exposed to heat for any more than 30 minutes will scald it. This is a particular tragedy if you've just sprung for a bag of artisanal beans, in which the nuanced, idiosyncratic flavor notes are the star of the show. "So long," complex, dimensional profile. Once the coffee scalds, the coveted flavor of these little beauties will be lost completely.