How Many Scoops Of Coffee Grounds Do You Really Need Per Cup?
Brewing the perfect cup of coffee is truly an art. Too many grounds, and you end up with a cup of Joe that is bitter and not enjoyable to drink. Not enough coffee grounds, and you produce a weak cup of java that can be sour or taste like water. But, there is a ratio of coffee to water that is considered the gold standard for the perfect cup of this morning brew. To produce a robust but tempered pot of coffee, stop measuring coffee with a spoon. Instead, use 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for each 8-ounce cup of water. This winning combination will help you craft a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage that friends and family will appreciate every time.
If you've been relying on a coffee scoop, stop. There is not a universal, one-size-fits-all option, so be careful not to rely on this kitchen tool. Some might equal one tablespoon, while others might be two. For consistent accuracy, break out your tablespoons and make certain not to overfill them with heaping scoops. Instead, level your two tablespoons.
Get the water right
If you find the 2 tablespoons to 8 ounces of water ratio to be a little too strong for your delicate palate, you can always dial it back to 1½ tablespoons of ground coffee for a more mellow flavor. Use the 2:8 ratio as a guide and tweak as needed. But, your coffee grounds are not the only ingredient that requires precision when making a cup of coffee. You want to use measuring cups for the water too.
Not all coffee maker markings for cup measurements are the same. Some are six ounces while others are five ounces. Using a measuring cup will give you a baseline for the amount of water that you want to use that you can adjust as needed. However, you also need to take into account the roast that you prefer. It might surprise you to learn that a light roast coffee ground requires more water to extract its flavor than a dark roast. This will bring out the sweet notes of this coffee, making for a better cup. And, stick to a medium ground for your coffee if you are brewing through a coffee maker or a pour-over.