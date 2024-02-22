How Many Scoops Of Coffee Grounds Do You Really Need Per Cup?

Brewing the perfect cup of coffee is truly an art. Too many grounds, and you end up with a cup of Joe that is bitter and not enjoyable to drink. Not enough coffee grounds, and you produce a weak cup of java that can be sour or taste like water. But, there is a ratio of coffee to water that is considered the gold standard for the perfect cup of this morning brew. To produce a robust but tempered pot of coffee, stop measuring coffee with a spoon. Instead, use 2 tablespoons of ground coffee for each 8-ounce cup of water. This winning combination will help you craft a cup of your favorite caffeinated beverage that friends and family will appreciate every time.

If you've been relying on a coffee scoop, stop. There is not a universal, one-size-fits-all option, so be careful not to rely on this kitchen tool. Some might equal one tablespoon, while others might be two. For consistent accuracy, break out your tablespoons and make certain not to overfill them with heaping scoops. Instead, level your two tablespoons.