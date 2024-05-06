The Best Blend To Use In Your Moka Pot, According To A Barista Champion

Your cup of joe is only as good as the coffee you put in it, and the moka pot is exceptionally good at bringing out the full flavor of your grounds — for better and worse. In the interest of finding the best blend to use in a moka pot, we reached out to Andrea Allen, who is the co-founder and co-owner of Onyx Coffee Lab, the 2020 U.S. Barista Champion, and the 2021 World Barista Champion runner-up.

Allen told us, "My suggestion would be to utilize a developed specialty coffee blend from a respected roaster for an espresso-style beverage." Technically speaking, the moka pot doesn't make espresso, but it's as close as you can get without buying an expensive machine. That being the case, Allen is not alone in thinking that espresso grounds are the way to go. Although you could go for a cheaper store-bought brand, the moka pot is going to make the flaws in cheap coffees stand out even more since it tends to amplify flavors.

You should be able to tell from the packaging whether it's an espresso blend or a coffee blend. The difference between espresso and coffee comes down to how the beans are roasted and the grind size. If you're brewing coffee with big chunky pieces of coffee beans, that's a coarse grind. If the coffee grinds are extra small and look almost like a powder, that's a fine grind.