The Simple Difference Between Steamed And Frothed Milk

The easiest way to froth milk is to use a handheld, battery-operated milk frother, widely available for less than $10. Simply immerse the wire part of the device into cold milk and push the button. The more air you add to the milk, the thicker the foam produced. A blender or even a French press (to pump air into the milk) can also be used to froth milk, and in a pinch, a large, nearly-empty container with a lid – such as a plastic milk jug — will also do the trick. Shake the heck out of the milk and a fair amount of foam will be created. (It's a fun way to use up the last of the milk.)

Steaming milk at home is slightly more complicated, as a bit more equipment is necessary. Some of the home espresso machines have a steam wand, similar to what a coffee shop has, but in lieu of that, handheld steaming wands and various electric milk steamers are sold for less than $50. Pour the desired amount of milk into a metal pitcher designed for that use, and immerse the steaming wand just beneath the surface of the milk; don't go all the way to the bottom for the best results.