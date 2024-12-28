8 Facts About Costco's Kirkland Coffee You Should Know

When it comes to private label brands, few can hold a match to Costco's Kirkland Signature. It does an excellent job debunking the myth that in-store labels are inferior to name brands. Kirkland Signature coffee, for example, has a diverse selection of blends that impress even the most staunch coffee aficionados. Many are just as tasty as popular go-tos and often more affordable. From better whole-bean coffee and pantry-worthy house blends to bulk-buy ground coffee, Costco is a one-stop fix for caffeine cravings.

Kirkland coffee is frequently compared to big names like Starbucks and Peet's, and for good reason. Many of the blends are, in fact, "secretly" manufactured by major coffee brands. Partnering with reputable manufacturers helps Kirkland maintain quality control and gives it the option of offering exclusive regional blends. As a result, its coffee has become so popular that resellers sell it on Amazon at marked-up prices. Whether you consider yourself a Costco fanatic or a part-time bulk buyer, you'll get a kick out of these interesting facts about Kirkland coffee.