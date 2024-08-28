The Brand That Makes Costco's Kirkland K-Cups Is Probably One You've Bought Before
When uncovering which brands are behind your favorite Costco products, some jump out more obviously than others. There was a little digging required, for instance, to figure out the company behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream and the source of the warehouse chain's Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer. But if you're trying to determine who makes Costco's Kirkland Signature K-cups, you don't need to look further than the box and even the name of the product holds a hint.
Clearly marked on the top left corner of these packages, you'll see the logo of a brand you've probably bought before — Keurig. But while you can find K-cups from a bunch of other companies (like Dunkin' and Starbucks), Keurig Green Mountain developed Kirkland's blends exclusively for Costco. Only two were introduced when the partnership first kicked off in 2012, which were the Breakfast Blend light roast and the Pacific Bold dark roast. Today, however, Kirkland also offers K-cups in a medium roast with stone fruit, dark chocolate, and roasted nut flavors, and a decaf medium roast coffee with white fruit and brown sugar notes.
Costco's partnership with Keurig hasn't been a secret
Interestingly enough, this partnership was announced loud and proud back over a decade ago, unlike many other Kirkland products, which choose to keep their sources private. At the time, the brands came together to combine the convenience of K-cups with the popularity and affordability of Costco warehouses. "We believe Kirkland Signature K-Cup® packs provide an incremental opportunity that complements our broad portfolio of coffee and beverage brands and creates more options for value-oriented consumers," said T.J. Whalen, the then-Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.
Of course, both companies offer more than what you see under the Kirkland brand. At Costco, you can find K-cups from a wide variety of brands, including Peet's, Newman's Own, and Tim Hortons. Likewise, Keurig Green Mountain Coffee K-cup flavors offer plenty of choices, such as caramel vanilla cream, island coconut, and Southern pecan. So if you're a fan of the Kirkland Signature K-cups, you may want to try other varieties from the well-known brand behind them.