Review: Casabrews' Neutron Pro Espresso Machine Is A Good Buy For Budding Coffee Enthusiasts

Whether you're an aspiring barista or you've been a player in the coffee game for a while now, there's a decent chance you've at least scoured the market of home espresso machines. They can be a hit or miss, and given their often hefty costs, you'll want to do your due diligence before deciding which one to invest in. I tested the Casabrews Neutron Pro, a semi-automatic home espresso machine with a steam wand attachment, to see whether it's worth the price tag. Having been in the coffee industry for over a decade, I'm no newbie to brewing espresso, and I was curious to see whether this machine would match up to renowned home espresso machine brands.

Advertisement

No matter which type of machine you're after, there are a few specs you should look for when you're shopping around. First, you should make sure your machine pulls shots with at least nine bars of pressure. It should also brew at a temperature of about 200 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you're looking for a machine with an attached steam wand, you'll want it to have a double boiler system. Buying a machine that comes with a coffee grinder will save you from having to buy a grinder separately.

Ultimately, with these key features in mind, Casabrews' Neutron Pro may fill the needs of some consumers while potentially falling short for others. It all depends on what you want in a home espresso machine.

Advertisement

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.