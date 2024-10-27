13 Pro-Tips To Keep Your Espresso Machine Sparkling Clean

You've finally done it — you invested a sizable chunk of pocket change into that home espresso machine you've been eyeing for ages. As a budding coffee aficionado, it feels like you've made it. After all, nothing screams success and hard work like the permanent addition of a state-of-the-art caffeine machine to your home. But, while pulling shots, steaming milk, and trying your hand at latte art can make you feel like you're up there with the bougiest of baristas, none of that will matter if you're not cleaning your espresso machine properly.

Even the best espresso machines require meticulous maintenance if you want them to have a long lifespan. If you're wondering how often you should clean your espresso machine, the good news is you likely won't have to do a deep clean more than every few months (unless you're using it numerous times a day). However, your machine will require weekly and sometimes daily maintenance to be kept in good working order. Neglecting your espresso machine can lead to poor-tasting coffee and buildup of limescale and even bacteria, and it could reduce the overall lifespan of your espresso machine. As a long-time barista with a decade of commercial coffee experience under my belt, I can testify that keeping your machine clean is vital to both the quality of your coffee and the life of your machine. I'll walk you through how to clean it properly.

