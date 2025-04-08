8 Copycat Starbucks Recipes To Help You Save Money
If you make daily — or even several-times-a-week — trips to Starbucks, then you know that it can get expensive quickly. That's true even if you're just picking up a basic coffee drink. Why spend all that money when you can make some of the same drinks and treats you love at Starbucks at home? Not only will it help you save a ton of money, but it can also cut down on the amount of time your morning coffee run usually takes.
We've compiled a list of some of our all-time favorite copycat Starbucks recipes to help you keep more money in your pocket while still sipping on all the beverages and eating all the treats you desire. Once you realize how easy it is to make your favorites from the coffee chain, you'll wonder why you were going there so often in the first place. And no, you definitely don't need to be a barista to be able to pull off these simple, easy, and delicious recipes.
DIY Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Unfortunately, you're not going to be able to get your hands on Starbucks' pumpkin-flavored drinks throughout the year — unless, of course, you learn how to make your own DIY Starbucks pumpkin cream cold brew at home. This chilled drink is perfect for the hotter months of the year, while the flavor profile will make you crave autumn. And, that super creamy cold foam element this drink is known for makes it ideal for sipping all year-round.
Copycat Starbucks Medicine Ball Drink
Starbucks' medicine ball is perfect for when you're not feeling well or when you just need a hot cup of something that feels comforting. But it's not a super complicated order, which means you can easily make it at home. The blend of citrus-mint and peach tea, along with a drizzle of honey and a splash of steamed lemonade, comes together in just a few minutes. In fact, once you make this copycat Starbucks Medicine Ball drink at home, you may never order one from the chain again.
Copycat Starbucks Baked Apple Croissant
It's not just the drinks that prompt you to visit Starbucks; maybe you want to indulge in some baked goods as well. The chain's baked apple croissant is a favorite, and you can make a big batch of them to enjoy in the mornings when you follow this recipe. That way, you don't have to make a special trip to Starbucks every morning just to get your day off to a sweet start.
Copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar
One of the best baked goods you'll find at Starbucks is the cranberry bliss bar. And with this recipe, you can enjoy those same flavors at home.
It starts with a cranberry blondie base covered in a layer of decadent cream cheese frosting. White chocolate chips offer the dessert an extra touch of sweetness, while the white chocolate drizzle makes it look just as good as it tastes.
Copycat Starbucks Bacon and Egg Gruyère Bites
What about when you're craving something from the more savory part of Starbucks' menu? That's when it's time to try making these copycat Starbucks bacon and egg Gruyère bites. These protein-packed bites only take 45 minutes to make, and they'll ensure that you'll have a deeply flavorful breakfast to enjoy on your way out the door. Don't be afraid to add extra herbs or seasonings if you want to kick the flavor up a notch.
Copycat Starbucks Strawberry Merry Cream Blended Cream Frappuccino
Sometimes, you just need to enjoy a fruity, milkshake-adjacent drink and call it breakfast, which is exactly what this copycat Starbucks strawberry merry cream blended cream Frappuccino recipe will allow you to do.
This beverage is a Starbucks holiday favorite in Japan, and it offers an alternative to the gingerbread and peppermint-heavy holiday drinks you'll see on U.S. Starbucks menus. Although it may be holiday-themed, we think you can easily enjoy this Frappuccino at any time of the year.
Recipe: Copycat Starbucks Strawberry Merry Cream Blended Cream Frappuccino
Starbucks-Inspired Salted Caramel Foam Panna Cotta
So, no, you might not actually be able to get a salted caramel foam panna cotta at Starbucks, but the coffee chain really does embrace salted caramel foam in some of its drinks. What if you could harness those same flavors in dessert form?
That's exactly what you'll get when you make this Starbucks-inspired salted caramel foam panna cotta. The creamy, jiggly dessert takes on a whole new identity thanks to the mixture of salty and sweet flavors in the caramel, creating a light but deeply satisfying snack you'll want to eat every day.
Starbucks-Inspired Cranberry Bliss Cheesecake Bars
If you absolutely love the flavors in Starbucks' cranberry bliss bars, then you have to make this cheesecake bar recipe. It transforms the blondie-based dessert into a sweet and tart cheesecake that has just the right amount of fruitiness to it.
It's a perfect summertime dessert, but we won't judge you if you want to eat a slice of it in the morning along with your coffee; it'll definitely help you have a sweeter day.