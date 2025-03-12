How Starbucks Makes Its Whipped Cream With 2 Ingredients

In addition to requiring minimal ingredients and little manual effort, Starbucks' whipped cream is a free menu item that can transform a standard Latte or your favorite Iced Coffee into a beverage of beauty. And while many drink orders include the whipped cream — think Mochas, Hot Chocolates, and Frappuccinos — this flavored whipped cream is so good that Starbucks Pup Cups, small cups of whipped cream that can be given to dogs, have become a thing.

To replicate Starbucks' frothy creation at home, you can buy an Otis Classic stainless steel whipped cream dispenser and some Ultra-Purewhip chargers (both available on Amazon) for your own kitchen. Not only can your whipped toppings be used to top drinks and desserts, but you can flavor whipped creams whenever certain cravings strike. To do it like Starbucks, start by learning how to flavor simple syrup. You can also buy official Starbucks syrups, such as caramel and hazelnut, on Amazon.

Then, experiment by combining different flavors of syrup with the heavy whipping cream to make a delicious treat that your coffee creations deserve. For ideas, you can take a look at our ranking of every Starbucks syrup flavor. You may find that your visits to your local Starbucks grow increasingly more sporadic once you begin making flavored whipped cream for yourself.