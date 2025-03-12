How Starbucks Makes Its Whipped Cream With 2 Ingredients
We admit, making whipped cream at home can require either kitchen gadgets, a significant amount of patience, or both. But leave it to Starbucks to develop the ultimate cheat code. Instead of standing over a bowl, frothing heavy cream and sweeteners to beat flavored whipped cream into submission, the baristas at Starbucks are armed with canisters, pressurized cartridges, and minimal ingredients. While we've been hand-whipping cream with a whisk, Starbucks has taken a shortcut using what is called a charger, a device that relies on nitrous oxide to do the heavy lifting for you. The best part? Only two ingredients are required.
If you've tried to recreate Starbucks drinks at home and have been disappointed with the results, know that the Starbucks baristas simply pour vanilla syrup and heavy whipping cream into metal canisters, give it a quick shake, and let the cartridges do the work. After a few minutes, the resulting whipped cream is thick and creamy, with a subtle whisper of vanilla. When used to top a coffee drink and stirred into a beverage, the whipped addition can turn a basic coffee order into a creamy treat that is difficult to put down.
How to make your own flavored whipped cream the easy way
In addition to requiring minimal ingredients and little manual effort, Starbucks' whipped cream is a free menu item that can transform a standard Latte or your favorite Iced Coffee into a beverage of beauty. And while many drink orders include the whipped cream — think Mochas, Hot Chocolates, and Frappuccinos — this flavored whipped cream is so good that Starbucks Pup Cups, small cups of whipped cream that can be given to dogs, have become a thing.
To replicate Starbucks' frothy creation at home, you can buy an Otis Classic stainless steel whipped cream dispenser and some Ultra-Purewhip chargers (both available on Amazon) for your own kitchen. Not only can your whipped toppings be used to top drinks and desserts, but you can flavor whipped creams whenever certain cravings strike. To do it like Starbucks, start by learning how to flavor simple syrup. You can also buy official Starbucks syrups, such as caramel and hazelnut, on Amazon.
Then, experiment by combining different flavors of syrup with the heavy whipping cream to make a delicious treat that your coffee creations deserve. For ideas, you can take a look at our ranking of every Starbucks syrup flavor. You may find that your visits to your local Starbucks grow increasingly more sporadic once you begin making flavored whipped cream for yourself.