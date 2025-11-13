11 Costco Kirkland Signature Brand Organic Items To Buy And 5 To Skip

When it comes to in-house brands at supermarkets and grocery stores, Kirkland Signature is one of the most reliable. In fact, there are so many Kirkland Signature products at Costco that a large part of the warehouse store's reputation is built upon the brand. Just take how much of a cult following the organic creamy peanut butter has amassed, or how the olive oil always tends to wind up in our carts. If you were to try every Kirkland Signature organic product at Costco, you might end up in debt. Thankfully, we've run numerous taste tests and read through countless reviews to help you decide what is worth buying.

In this article, we'll suggest several products that ought to end up in your cart, as well as warn you against buying a few that failed to meet our standards. We'll talk about what is and isn't worth buying in bulk, pose alternatives to products we dislike, and recommend uses for the products we love. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.