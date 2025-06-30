How To Make Perfect Ghee And Store It Properly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ghee, a clarified butter used in Indian cooking, has become increasingly popular in the U.S. in the last few years. As ghee is heated low and slow, vitamins and antioxidants that would break down at higher temperatures are instead preserved. Made properly, ghee is also lactose-free. Mostly, though, ghee is prized for its nutty flavor, high smoke point, and the fact that it is relatively shelf stable. To make the perfect ghee at home, Tasting Table consulted Hawa Hassan, author of the new cookbook, "Setting a Place for Us: Recipes and Stories of Displacement, Resilience, and Community from Eight Countries Impacted by War."

According to Hassan, choosing the right butter is important if you want great ghee. She tells us to "start with unsalted, high-fat butter, ideally from grass-fed cows." If you can find it, Hassan advises using cultured butter to increase the ghee's nuttiness. "You want butter with as few additives as possible," she notes. If you're in the U.S., finding high-fat butter can be a little difficult. Since the minimum fat level set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is 80%, most American creameries stick to that number to avoid flavor variations.

For higher fat-content butter, look out for brands imported from the EU, where butterfat minimums are higher. Otherwise, look for high-fat U.S. offerings like Vital Farms' luxurious unsalted butter, or make your own butter at home. If you want to try ghee with cultured butter, consider Vermont Creamery's Unsalted Cultured Butter (it's Martha Stewart's favorite butter, so it must be good).