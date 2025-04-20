The Brand Behind Kirkland Signature's Ancient Grains Granola
Even faithful Costco shoppers can still be surprised when discovering the mystery makers of those Costco drinks, snacks, cheeses, frozen seafood, and countless other products. Nestled behind many of the company's Kirkland Signature logos are major name-brand foods people already know and love, which is why they taste uncannily familiar. Most often, the original brands remain a secret — but not with Costco's Kirkland Signature Ancient Grains granola.
Fans of health-conscious ingredients can rejoice in knowing that Nature's Path Organic is the maker of Costco's ancient-grain granola mix. In fact, it's really no secret at all, since the Nature's Path logo perches directly beneath the Kirkland Signature label. The collaboration brings the same Nature's Path commitment to organic farming, environmental sustainability, and tasty goodness its customers have always expected — but in big Costco bags at relatively affordable prices.
This particular granola blend stands out for its focus on ingredients known as ancient grains, ones that have managed to remain unchanged over hundreds of years. Some are centuries-old unprocessed versions of grains commonly eaten today, while others are just now making their way into Western kitchens. Though Nature's Path offers at least 25 different granola mixes in various bag sizes, this specific branded combination appears unique to the Kirkland Signature line. It's available in a 35.3-ounce bag, currently selling for $10.49 on the Costco website, which equates to 30 cents per ounce. The product is USDA organic, Kosher, and contains probiotic cultures.
Ancient grains fuel this Costco granola
Ancient grains may be some of the oldest surviving edibles in human history, but they're surprisingly new to many consumers. We're talking things like spelt, amaranth, millet, einkorn, farro, and quinoa. Then there's teff, an ancient grain popular in Ethiopia, the African country known for ancient-grain farming practices and making teff-based fermented injera bread. Even the versatile cereal crop sorghum is considered an ancient grain, known in Southern states for the syrup made from its extracted stalk juice.
So, which grains actually appear in Costco's Kirkland Signature Ancient Grains granola? One you may recognize is quinoa, which has a reasonably respected presence in Western diets of late. The granola mix also includes spelt, which is a whole grain in the same family as wheat, rye, and barley, notable for its nutty flavor and high protein content. Then there's Kamut khorasan wheat. Kamut is a trademarked brand name attempting to protect ancient khorasan wheat from being modified or turned into hybrid versions. It brings a buttery, sweet, and rich roasted nut flavor to the Costco granola, along with a slightly chewy texture.
Finally, this granola party includes amaranth, one of the arguably lesser-known ancient grains in modern Western eating. But this group of about 60 grain species has been nourishing civilizations for many thousands of years. It's definitely making a name for itself now in the health-food universe, partially due to its wealth of micronutrients, fiber, protein, and anti-inflammatory properties. It's also pretty tasty and crunchy, with a bold nuttiness joined by herby and peppery notes.