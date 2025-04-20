The Brand Behind Kirkland Signature's Ancient Grains Granola

Even faithful Costco shoppers can still be surprised when discovering the mystery makers of those Costco drinks, snacks, cheeses, frozen seafood, and countless other products. Nestled behind many of the company's Kirkland Signature logos are major name-brand foods people already know and love, which is why they taste uncannily familiar. Most often, the original brands remain a secret — but not with Costco's Kirkland Signature Ancient Grains granola.

Fans of health-conscious ingredients can rejoice in knowing that Nature's Path Organic is the maker of Costco's ancient-grain granola mix. In fact, it's really no secret at all, since the Nature's Path logo perches directly beneath the Kirkland Signature label. The collaboration brings the same Nature's Path commitment to organic farming, environmental sustainability, and tasty goodness its customers have always expected — but in big Costco bags at relatively affordable prices.

This particular granola blend stands out for its focus on ingredients known as ancient grains, ones that have managed to remain unchanged over hundreds of years. Some are centuries-old unprocessed versions of grains commonly eaten today, while others are just now making their way into Western kitchens. Though Nature's Path offers at least 25 different granola mixes in various bag sizes, this specific branded combination appears unique to the Kirkland Signature line. It's available in a 35.3-ounce bag, currently selling for $10.49 on the Costco website, which equates to 30 cents per ounce. The product is USDA organic, Kosher, and contains probiotic cultures.