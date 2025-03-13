Here's Where Costco Sources Its Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Although Vermont produces the most maple syrup in the U.S., Natural Resources Canada reports that about 70% of maple syrup sold around the globe is still made in Canada. Indeed, most of that is produced in Québec, the same province where The Maple Treat is located. The rest of the country's syrup is produced in the provinces of Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick. But why Canada? Because maple syrup is deeply rooted in the country's history and culture.

According to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, Indigenous peoples utilized maple syrup as an anesthetic, a sweetener, and a way to preserve meat while it was curing. Since they lived in the Maple Belt — a vast forest that extends from the midwestern U.S. to the various Canadian provinces — they had access to several types of maple trees. One of these was the sugar maple, the most common producer of maple syrup. So, once the settlers arrived in the 1600s, the Indigenous peoples taught them how to access the sap and make real (not fake) maple syrup. By the late 1700s, most settlers engaged in maple syrup production.

Since then, Canada has excelled at producing the golden sticky stuff. In 2020, the TRCA reported that Canada exported $515 million in maple goods. No wonder Canadian companies take pride in making and selling this premium good. The Maple Treat proudly declares on its website that its maple syrup is "world renowned for its outstanding purity, delicacy, and authentic flavor." Likewise, Citadelle's website boastfully states that the brand is "capable of supplying quality products with consistent flavor year-round." With such rich history, we can understand why Costco chooses to source its maple syrup from Canada.