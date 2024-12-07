The U.S. State That Produces The Most Maple Syrup

Vermont is home to over 20,000 acres of sugar maple trees, which grow in groups known as sugar bushes. The valuable trees thrive on rich, well-drained soils in locations free from air pollution and they produce sap on warm spring days that follow cold nights – conditions that match Vermont's typical spring climate. One in every four trees in the state is a sugar maple, which was designated the official state tree in 1949. Sap is collected from sugar maples by drilling a small hole into the bark and inserting a tube called a spile inside.

The sap is collected in buckets and boiled to thicken before being filtered and bottled. The tapping process usually begins before March and the sap is harvested by the end of April, when Vermont's annual Maple Festival takes place. The state has strict standards for its syrup and evaluates it on four characteristics: color, clarity, density, and flavor. Maple syrup is then placed into four different grades. While all of this leads to a delicious product, Vermont isn't the only state that makes good syrup.

The sugar maple is also the state tree of New York, which, according to World Population Review, was the nation's second largest maple syrup producer in 2023 with a yield of 750,000 gallons. Maine came in third for syrup production in 2023 with 470,000 gallons. However, Vermont is expected to dwarf both again in 2024 with an early NASS report indicating a yield of 3.1 million gallons, which means we'll have plenty of sweetness to add to our baked goods, elevated bourbon-based cocktails, breakfasts, and to put to use in these unconventional ways for months to come. You can buy authentic Vermont maple syrup from Butternut Mountain Farm on Amazon.

