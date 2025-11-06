15 Under-$10 Costco Foods You Shouldn't Skip

If you're anything like us, your Costco haul might run into the triple digits on any given trip. Shoppers rarely visit the big-box warehouse chain for a single item, and it's easy to spend hundreds of dollars, depending on how many people you're buying for. To help cut costs, we wanted to find the best food products at Costco for under $10. While you might expect bulk items to be fairly expensive, there's plenty you can get for less than 10 bucks to help stretch your budget.

Below, you'll find a mix of snacks, desserts, meat, vegetables, and fruit. There's a stellar selection of Costco items under $10 to fill your fridge, freezer, and pantry, and we hope these will give you some inspiration and help you save money. We based our list on our local in-store warehouse prices, but your store's pricing may vary. We already know that Costco offers fantastic value, but these items are deemed "must-buys" for their versatility, quality, and everyday usefulness. All listed prices were accurate at the time of writing.