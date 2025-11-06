15 Under-$10 Costco Foods You Shouldn't Skip
If you're anything like us, your Costco haul might run into the triple digits on any given trip. Shoppers rarely visit the big-box warehouse chain for a single item, and it's easy to spend hundreds of dollars, depending on how many people you're buying for. To help cut costs, we wanted to find the best food products at Costco for under $10. While you might expect bulk items to be fairly expensive, there's plenty you can get for less than 10 bucks to help stretch your budget.
Below, you'll find a mix of snacks, desserts, meat, vegetables, and fruit. There's a stellar selection of Costco items under $10 to fill your fridge, freezer, and pantry, and we hope these will give you some inspiration and help you save money. We based our list on our local in-store warehouse prices, but your store's pricing may vary. We already know that Costco offers fantastic value, but these items are deemed "must-buys" for their versatility, quality, and everyday usefulness. All listed prices were accurate at the time of writing.
Cosmic Crisp apples
Cosmic Crisp is a large, red apple variety that hails from Washington state. As the name suggests, these are crisp and juicy whether you eat one whole or cut it up to pair with peanut butter or cheese for a snack. These quality apples run $7.49 for a 4-pound bag, which is a bargain compared to other stores that charge almost $3 per pound.
It's a great deal and a good amount of fruit to use however you'd like. Cosmic Crisp apples are also delightfully versatile, with a firm texture that makes them ideal for baking, unlike some other popular apple varieties that turn mushy when cooked. We recommend grabbing a bag next time you're in the store, but if you'd rather pick a different variety, Costco also sells Honey Crisp, Envy, and Gala apples for under $10. No matter your preference, it's worth stocking up on apples at Costco.
Bakery croissants
We absolutely love Costco's Kirkland Signature croissants, which you'll find in the store's bakery section alongside your other favorite baked goods. While Costco recently increased the price of its croissants, they remain a bargain at $6.99 for a 12-pack. Fresh and fluffy, they're perfect for feeding a large family or serving at a party or holiday gathering. They're rich, buttery, and easy to eat, and they always go quickly, whether people tear off pieces and devour them as is, or slather them with butter and jam.
Beyond snacking, these croissants make excellent breakfast sandwiches when stuffed with a generous helping of scrambled eggs and crispy bacon — both ingredients you can grab during your next Costco run. They also hold up well for grilled ham and cheese sandwiches. Since these are fresh bakery items, you'll want to eat them relatively quickly — after a few days, they lose their freshness and delightfully flaky texture. To extend their lifespan, you can freeze the pastries for later or use them in baking, like for a rich bread pudding.
Kirkland Signature butter toffee cashews
Costco offers plenty of incredible candies (make sure to get the Kirkland Signature Luxury Belgian Chocolates during the holiday season) that are certainly worth exploring. However, if you're looking for something under $10, we did find one sweet treat that's on the more affordable side — a bag of Kirkland Butter Toffee Cashews costs just $9.89. Decadent butter toffee and creamy cashews — what's not to love about this pairing?
You get 24 ounces of nuts, which is quite a lot for the price compared with other grocery stores and online retailers selling similar items. Costco reviewers say they're plump and indulgent with a satisfyingly crispy coating, and the crunchy cashews are perfect as a sweet post-lunch snack or for an energy boost on a hike. Try incorporating a handful with some dried fruit and other types of nuts to make a sweet and savory trail mix, or just eat them straight from the bag.
Seasoned rotisserie chicken
Costco's rotisserie chicken is so renowned that some people purchase a Costco membership solely for the ready-to-eat poultry item. It deserves a spot on this list not only for its delicious flavor and excellent versatility, but also for its unbeatable price of just $4.99 for 3 pounds of chicken. When you take it from the Costco heater, the chicken is warm and tender, and tastes even better if you use the meat to sop up the juices at the bottom of the bag.
A 3-ounce portion of Costco's rotisserie chicken contains 19 grams of protein, so it's a great way to meet your dietary needs. Plus, the chicken is free from gluten and MSG, and doesn't contain any preservatives or artificial flavors. It used to come in a lidded plastic container, which was more convenient than the current bag packaging, but the value for money is as good as ever.
Organic celery sticks
While celery sticks may not be the most exciting item on this list, they're a nutritious food worth stocking up on if you know you'll be eating a lot of the vegetable. Add them to soups, slather them in peanut butter, or incorporate them into autumn country bread stuffing. At Costco, you can get 2½ pounds of organic celery stalks, sourced from the U.S. or Mexico, for just $6.79.
The celery is high quality, and it's convenient to use because it's already been washed and prepped — although it's worth giving it a rinse anyway. You're not paying for the leaves or that bottom part of the celery that you have to chop off, so it's even more cost-effective since everything is edible. Just be sure you're a fan of celery before purchasing, as 2½ pounds is a lot to work through, and check the best-by date to get the longest use out of them.
Organic brown eggs
We're big fans of Costco's large pasture-raised, organic brown eggs. Each carton costs just $7.89 and contains 24 kosher, grade A eggs from chickens that are raised on certified organic feed without added hormones or antibiotics. It's a practical and economical choice for households that run through eggs quickly, and — speaking from experience — two people eating a couple eggs a day could easily finish these before the best-by date. There's no shortage of ways to cook with them, whether you make a hearty meat lover's omelet or use them as a base ingredient in your favorite cookie recipe, which is a big reason they made it onto our list.
Additionally, some grocery chains charge more than $7.89 for half the amount of eggs, making Costco's prices fantastic by comparison. However, if you're seeking something even more cost-effective, a carton of 24 white "certified humane" free-range eggs is considerably cheaper at $4.39. With the fluctuation of egg prices across the nation, it doesn't hurt to take advantage of a stellar deal when you can.
Kirkland Signature Kettle Brand pink salt kettle chips
The Kirkland Signature kettle chips with pink salt are easily one of Costco's best salty snacks. You get a massive 32-ounce bag for just $5.99 – about the same price you'd pay for a much smaller bag of regular kettle chips. Plus, the flavor and quality don't disappoint, which is a big part of why something as simple as chips made it onto this list. Plus, the pairing of the Kettle brand with Costco's Kirkland Signature means you know you're getting something reliable.
They're simple and approachable enough for a party, a lunchbox, or just snacking straight from the bag. The ridges make them perfect for scooping up your favorite dips, whether creamy spinach or vegan guacamole, and the chips are sturdy and satisfyingly salty. Don't worry if you can't finish the 2-pound bag in one sitting — just seal it tightly and the chips will stay fresh and crunchy for days.
Organic pure pumpkin puree
Pure pumpkin puree can be a staple for year-round baking, but it can also be expensive or hard to find during the off-season. If you spot the multipacks of organic Green Valley pumpkin puree at your local Costco, make sure to grab one — or more — while you have the chance. At $8.59 per pack of six 15-ounce, it's the best price per can of any pumpkin puree that we've seen, except perhaps when it gets discounted after fall (which is another good time to stock up).
The thick, smooth consistency is very similar to Libby's, which is Ina Garten's favorite pumpkin puree brand. Other brands, like Trader Joe's, are a bit watery, which can affect cooking times and the final texture of baked goods. Costco also carries a 3-pack of 29-ounce Libby's pumpkin puree cans for under $10, which is an excellent option if you prefer to go with a familiar name. Either way, Costco is the place to grab your pumpkin products while they're available.
Organic raspberries
While buying fruit at Costco doesn't always yield the best results, some produce holds up well. Apples generally fare nicely, and organic raspberries have also proven reliable — as long as they're eaten quickly. Fortunately, for large households and regular snackers, raspberries tend to disappear in no time. Just be sure to inspect the fruit before purchasing to pick the best-quality pack without any mushy or moldy bits, which helps extend their shelf life a bit.
A 12-ounce pack of Costco's organic raspberries costs $6.99, a better price per ounce than you'll find at most other other grocery stores, and the non-organic raspberries are even cheaper. If berries vanish quickly in your house, buying them at Costco is a smart way to save, as long as you plan to finish them within a couple of days.
Meiji Hello Panda chocolate créme filled cookies
Meiji has been a household name in Japan for nearly a century, although this particular Costco find is made in the U.S. Don't be fooled by the cute packaging — while kids certainly adore Meiji's Hello Panda Chocolate Créme Filled Cookies, adults enjoy them too. Each multipack contains 32 bags of cookies, making them a convenient treat for school lunches or on-the-go snacking, and they don't contain high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavorings. At a very reasonable price of $9.79, the same product from Walmart costs more than twice as much.
These treats have a crunchy shell with a creamy center that makes them a delightful snack for the senses. Each cookie features a different panda, adding a fun little surprise that keeps people of all ages entertained with every bite. We included these on our list of must-have Costco items because they're a delicious and convenient snack, but the unique, attention-grabbing design is a nice bonus.
Bakery muffins
Costco's bakery muffins come in plenty of varieties for under $10 — they're usually around $6.99 a pack — making it impossible to single out just one flavor. Sadly, Costco no longer sells large muffins, so each pack contains eight mini versions instead. That said, the smaller size is perfect for anyone who wants a single-serving treat without committing to a giant cake.
If you're a chocolate lover, the Kirkland Signature triple chocolate muffins are a decadent favorite, made with a cocoa batter and packed with chocolate chips and chunks. If chocolate's not your thing, you may want to try the almond and poppy seed muffins or the butter streusel-topped blueberries and cream muffins. Both of these are a scrumptious way to start the day, especially when paired with a strong cup of coffee. You might even spot the occasional seasonal release, such as pumpkin streusel muffins. These delicious baked goods are soft and sweet, and ideal for when you want a convenient cake without having to bake something from scratch.
Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt
If it's your first time shopping at Costco, we strongly recommend grabbing a tub of Kirkland Signature Greek Yogurt. The plain, protein-packed yogurt is excellent for making snacks, dips, and marinades. The neutral flavor makes it extremely versatile – you can use it as a base for a savory sauce to go with your dinner or add syrup and fruit for a sweet, nutritious breakfast.
This is one of those items worth picking up every time you shop at the wholesaler, since you'll get a generous 48 ounces of yogurt for just $6.89. It has a thick texture and tangy flavor, making it ideal for fans of classic Greek yogurt. Nutritionally speaking, it's fat-free, contains just 3 grams of natural sugar per serving, and packs 18 grams of protein, making it a great addition to a healthy, balanced diet. Even in a one- or two-person household, it's easy to go through a tub of this quickly if yogurt's a staple in your kitchen. If you do feel like you have some to spare, you can always try making frozen berry yogurt bark – we suggest adding chocolate chips for texture and a touch of decadence.
Bellwether Farms whole milk yogurt
While we're on Costco yogurt, you can pick up a 2-pack of 32-ounce Bellwether Farms organic A2 whole milk yogurt if you're after something with a more unique flavor profile than the Greek style. It's less tangy, but still has a sweet tartness, and the texture is ultra creamy by comparison.
Another plus is the A2 label. A2 is a protein variant that makes it easier for those with lactose intolerance to digest dairy, and some people say this yogurt is a game-changer that makes them feel fantastic. It's not as high in protein as the Kirkland Greek yogurt, but it has a richer taste and mouthfeel due to the higher fat content, which is great when you want a more indulgent treat. It's still versatile, though, and you can use this yogurt to whip up a luxurious olive oil cake or decadent yogurt dip. You can find it in Costco's refrigerated dairy section for $8.99.
Kirkland extra-crispy French fries
Fries aren't particularly difficult to make, but cooking them from scratch can take a while. On nights when you just need to get dinner on the table, Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries are a fantastic freezer staple — as long as you have enough room for the 5-pound bag. Because the packaging isn't resealable, some people recommend dividing the fries into smaller portions using Ziplock bags. This makes them easier to store and helps prevent frostbitten stragglers from showing up next time you clean out your freezer.
You can bake, air fry, or deep-fry them, depending on your preferred texture. Many shoppers say these remind them of restaurant-style double-fried fries, making them the perfect pick if you like an extra crispy texture. For $6.69 per bag, they're a convenient, budget-friendly side to keep on hand. For a fun twist, experiment with some international variations of loaded fries by topping them with carne asada, or using cheese curds and gravy to make your own poutine.
Via Emilia organic riced cauliflower
Via Emilia's organic riced cauliflower is a tasty gem worth tracking down among the aisles of your local Costco. You get four 1-pound bags of steamable riced cauliflower for just $8.69, ready to use however you like. This is a must-buy thanks to its sheer versatility, whether you add it to an umami-rich Asian-inspired dish or a nutritious smoothie.
The item is a product of Italy, which is a fun detail but not especially noteworthy since it's just a riced vegetable you can find almost anywhere. However, it makes veggie prep extremely simple. Fresh cauliflower can require quite a bit of work — lopping off any discolored or misshapen bits, rinsing, chopping, and then ricing. It's not like you can just blend up a full head of cauliflower; you need to cut it into smaller, food-processor-safe pieces first. Plus, the steamable bags make it even easier to incorporate a healthy vegetable into your diet. However, if you're substituting the cauliflower for rice, make sure to thoroughly season it for the best, most flavorful results.
Methodology
We selected these items by downloading the Costco app and selecting our local store from the warehouse section to view its inventory and pricing. This is the best way to get accurate in-store costs, as the regular search function may yield slightly more expensive results because it factors in shipping.
We wanted to include an array of products — proteins, fruits, vegetables, sweets, and snacks — to give you a sense of how varied the options are. But don't worry, there are plenty more items under $10 if you keep an eye out for them in the warehouse or online. Costco is known for its warehouse bulk pricing, so you can already feel confident you are getting a good deal when you shop there. We picked these specific items because they are especially versatile in terms of how you can eat and prepare them, the quality is high and consistent, and they're practical for everyday cooking. We omitted items priced at $9.99 to allow a little bit more wiggle room, and we didn't include any beverages, of which there are even more choices. All prices were accurate at the time of writing.